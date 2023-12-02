Kerala News LIVE: Kollam Kidnapping case:  Accused Padmakumar, family arrested in Kollam

9:08 AM: Kollam Kidnapping case: Accused Padmakumar, family arrested in Kollam

Padmakumar, a native of Chatannoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested. The police took all three of them into custody from Thenkasi yesterday.

The accused will be moved from the AR camp to Pooyapally station. The investigations reveal that the kidnapping of the child was allegedly a plan devised by Padmakumar, who was facing significant financial difficulties along with his family. Padmakumar had reportedly taken a loan from a loan app, and payments were made through credit cards. Police information suggests that the motive behind the child's abduction was to obtain money to settle these loans and alleviate the financial crisis faced by Padmakumar and his family.

8:26 AM: Railway allows temporary stoppage of 1 minute during Vaikathashtami festival

Kottayam: The Indian Railway has been allowed four trains to temporarily halt at Vaikom Road railway station on the occasion of the Vaikathashtami festival of Vaikam Mahadeva Temple. According to a notification issued by the Railways, the temporary stop will be for four days from December 3rd to 6th

8:19 AM: Kollam abduction case: Accused exchanging statements during questioning

Padmakumar, who was arrested in the case of the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Oyoor, is creating a dilemma for the police. The police suspect that the accused provided false information. Investigations revealed that he has no familial connection to the child's family. Discrepancies between the statements given by the accused's wife and daughter to the police and Padmakumar's account have raised suspicions of fabricated stories

8:11 AM: Recounting for Kerala Varma College Union Chairman today

The re-counting for the post of Kerala Varma College Union Chairman will be held today. The High Court directed the order on the petition filed by KSU candidate S Sreekuttan. The re-counting will start at 9 am at the principal's chamber.