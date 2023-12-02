Kollam kidnapping case: ADGP reveals conspiracy behind abduction of 6-year-old girl from Oyoor

ADGP Ajith Kumar has said that Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested.

Kollam: ADGP Ajith Kumar, addressing the media, has said that Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested. The police took all three of them into custody from Thenkasi yesterday. He highlighted that the crime was well-planned, indicating a high level of premeditation. The perpetrators had reportedly been scouting for children to kidnap for about a month and a half. He said that this is a well-planned crime committed by an entire family to escape from financial crisis.

He said that Padmakumar faced a huge financial burden during COVID time. All his properties worth crore were mortgaged. ADGP Ajith Kumar mentioned that the abduction case was marked by significant pressure, and the primary demand of the perpetrators was the return of the child. Despite the challenging circumstances, an essential clue about the incident was received on the first day itself. The accused individuals were recognized by the people of Kollam district, aiding in the investigation.

It is reported that the appearance of a blue car was the decisive turning point in the investigation. The accused reached the KSRTC depot in a blue car to leave the child at Ashramam Maidanam. Padmakumar was also there in this car. According to reports, the CCTV footage of this was crucial in finding the accused.

The police caught the suspect by watching about 100 blue cars in Kollam city on Tuesday morning until noon. They called or visited the owners of most of these cars, and for those they couldn't reach by phone, they gathered information by going to their homes.

ADGP further stated that there was undue pressure from the media. However, the police were successful in proving the case. The crime was inspired by similar incidents. The accused traveled by car, actively searching for suitable children to abduct, particularly those seen attending tuition classes. The criminal had allegedly engaged in such activities multiple times before.

The kid's brother is the real hero in this incident. There was a defense that the accused never expected from the child. He pacified the child by telling him that he would take him to his father. The child was initially taken to the houses of the accused individuals. During this time, the contact information of the child's mother was obtained. Subsequently, the perpetrators went to Paripalli, where they acquired a phone from a shop owner and used it to call the child's mother. It was at this point that they realized the extent of media attention the case had garnered.

Anithakumari played a role in transporting the child to the Ashramam Maidanam, using an auto from Link Road. It's mentioned that she was familiar with this area. Padmakumar followed, taking another auto. After ensuring that college students witnessed the presence of the girl, the two individuals departed in the auto.