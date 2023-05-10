Kerala CM condoles death of woman doctor; Assures stringent action against attacks on health workers

The Chief Minister said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the death of the woman doctor and said the incident was "shocking and extremely painful".

In a shocking incident, Dr. Vandana Das (23) was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a hospital in Kottarakkara by a school teacher Sandeep early today while she was dressing his wound. He stabbed her six times in the back.

Also read: Kerala woman doctor's death: IMA state president Sulphi Noohu's old FB post grabs attention! Check

The Chief Minister said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.

"Assaulting health workers in the line of duty is unacceptable. A thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. The government will take strong action against attacks on doctors and health workers," CM Vijayan said in a statement.

Based on news reports of the incident, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission opened a case on its own and sought a report from the District Police Chief of Kollam within seven days.

Doctors from the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) both protested against the incident throughout the state.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan that the killing of the doctor has shocked Kerala. He claimed that it was a risky situation because hospitals are not secure locations and alleged that the doctor was killed as a result of "negligence of the police".

The attack sparked a political controversy after Health Minister Veena George told the media that the victim was an inexperienced home surgeon who reacted fearfully to the attack.

K Sudhakaran, President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, criticised the minister's statement and questioned what she meant when she said the doctor was inexperienced.

"Does she mean the doctor was unprepared to fight or counter an assault by a man using drugs and alcohol? The statement is a joke, he told the media.

Both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the state government, claiming that it had not done enough to safeguard the safety of healthcare personnel at their workplaces.

While expressing shock and worry over the tragic occurrence, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said it was unfortunate that medical professionals were not protected in Kerala.

Also read: Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured

