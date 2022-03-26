Kejriwal says if needed, will challenge Bill on Delhi civic bodies in court

According to CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government will study the MCD Bill, which seeks to merge the three civic bodies in the national capital, and will challenge it in court if necessary.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that his government would examine the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment (MCD) Bill presented by the Centre, adding that they will challenge the Bill in court if needed. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Bill was proposed to stall the civic body polls.

Arvind Kejriwal stated that the MCD bill (by Centre) was being introduced to stall the civic polls. They will study it and, if needed, will challenge it in court. Lessening of wards' number to 250 from 272 means delimitation, which also means no elections. The Bill will bring MCD under the control of the Centre, he added.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill aims to unify the three existing civic bodies, i.e., the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha Friday, March 25. The Bill will provide entire control of the civic body to the Centre, as per its key provisions.

According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Bill to merge the three municipal corporations in the national capital is a 'threat to democracy.'

Sisodia stated that under the guise of the Bill, the BJP is killing democracy by halting MCD elections, adding that according to him, this is not the MCD Reform Bill; this is 'Stop MCD Elections' Bill.'

Earlier this month, the Delhi State Election Commissioner (SEC) postponed the announcement of the civic bodies' election schedule after receiving a communication from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal stating that the Centre intends to introduce a Bill in the Budget session of Parliament to unify Delhi's three municipal corporations.

The AAP has labelled the Union Cabinet's approval of the MCD Bill as mere "tactics" to postpone the civic elections.

