NIA court orders action on Pak-funded Kashmiri separatists, LeT-HM bosses

A National Investigation Agency court had ordered the framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Tayiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the terror funding case.

The court also ordered the booking of Kashmiri separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Masarat Alam under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA court, in its verdict, noted that money for terror funding was sent by Pakistan and its agencies and even the diplomatic mission was used to fulfil the evil design.

Money for terror funding was also sent by proclaimed international terrorist and accused Hafiz Saeed, the court noted

The order, which was passed on March 16, noted that the documentary evidence and witness statements connected almost all the accused with each other and to their common aim secession.

Besides, the evidence also highlighted their close association to terrorist/terrorist organizations that were operating with the blessings and guidance of the Pakistani establishment

During the course of arguments, none of those accused denied having any sort of secessionist agenda or that they have worked for secession of Kashmir from India.

Witnesses deposed that the All-Party Hurriyat Conference and its factions had just one aim -- secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Government of India.

The National Investigation Agency informed the court that terror outfits like the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) unleashed violence in Kashmir Valley with the active support of Pakistan's espionage agency Inter-Services Intelligence.

The agency also claimed that the APHC was formed in 1993 to provide a political front to secessionist activities. NIA charge sheet submitted that the Government of India had received credible information that Hafiz Saeed and Hurriyat Conference leaders have been colluding with active terrorists to collect funds through various channels, including hawala.

The NIA further claimed that the funds that were collected were used to fund separatist and terrorist activities in Kashmir. These activities included pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning schools, damaging public property and terror acts against India.

