Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA court orders action on Pak-funded Kashmiri separatists, LeT-HM bosses

    Money for terror funding was sent by Pakistan and its agencies and even the diplomatic mission was used to fulfil the evil design, the NIA court said.

    NIA court orders booking of Pak-funded Kashmiri separatists, Lashkar-Hizbul chiefs
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

    A National Investigation Agency court had ordered the framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Tayiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the terror funding case.

    The court also ordered the booking of Kashmiri separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Masarat Alam under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    The NIA court, in its verdict, noted that money for terror funding was sent by Pakistan and its agencies and even the diplomatic mission was used to fulfil the evil design. 

    Money for terror funding was also sent by proclaimed international terrorist and accused Hafiz Saeed, the court noted

    The order, which was passed on March 16, noted that the documentary evidence and witness statements connected almost all the accused with each other and to their common aim secession.

    Besides, the evidence also highlighted their close association to terrorist/terrorist organizations that were operating with the blessings and guidance of the Pakistani establishment

    During the course of arguments, none of those accused denied having any sort of secessionist agenda or that they have worked for secession of Kashmir from India. 

    Witnesses deposed that the All-Party Hurriyat Conference and its factions had just one aim -- secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Government of India.

    The National Investigation Agency informed the court that terror outfits like the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) unleashed violence in Kashmir Valley with the active support of Pakistan's espionage agency Inter-Services Intelligence.

    The agency also claimed that the APHC was formed in 1993 to provide a political front to secessionist activities. NIA charge sheet submitted that the Government of India had received credible information that Hafiz Saeed and Hurriyat Conference leaders have been colluding with active terrorists to collect funds through various channels, including hawala.

    The NIA further claimed that the funds that were collected were used to fund separatist and terrorist activities in Kashmir. These activities included pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning schools, damaging public property and terror acts against India.

    Also Read: Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar find untrue: BJP

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    10 Punjab MLAs to take oath as CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet Ministers-dnm

    10 Punjab MLAs to take oath as CM Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet Ministers

    Indian maid in Kuwait kept adding filth to employer food for a year

    Indian maid in Kuwait kept adding filth to employer's food for a year

    Which part of The Kashmir Files does Omar find untrue: BJP-dnm

    Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar find untrue: BJP

    G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend - ADT

    G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan, Chadha, IIT-Delhi prof for Rajya Sabha from Punjab: Sources - dnm

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan, Chadha, IIT-Delhi prof for Rajya Sabha from Punjab: Sources

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine access to Sea of Azov temporarily lost as Russian Army tightens the noose-dnm

    Ukraine’s access to Sea of Azov ‘temporarily’ lost as Russian Army 'tightens the noose'

    tennis 'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation snt

    'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery RCB

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022 (WATCH) snt

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022 (WATCH)

    10 Punjab MLAs to take oath as CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet Ministers-dnm

    10 Punjab MLAs to take oath as CM Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet Ministers

    Recent Videos

    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon
    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon