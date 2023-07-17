Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Man arrested for staging accident to kill pregnant wife as she refused to divorce

    Arvind and his accomplice, Uday Kumar, have been arrested for plotting to kill Arvind's pregnant wife, Chaitanya, due to ongoing disputes. They staged a car accident, but Chaitanya survived. Arvind paid Uday Kumar to carry out the murder. The culprits are in custody, and the vehicle used has been seized.

    Karnataka: Man arrested for staging accident to kill pregnant wife as she refused to divorce vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 7:38 PM IST

    The police have apprehended the culprit involved in a shocking case where he attempted to kill his four-month-pregnant wife due to a family feud. The incident took place six months ago, and the culprits have now been identified as Aravind (24) from Kammasandra and Uday Kumar (27) from Madanayakanahalli.

    On January 1, at KIDB layout, Arvind and Uday Kumar plotted to harm Arvind's wife, Chaitanya (22), by causing a car accident. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm, and a case was registered with the Airport traffic police. Suspicions arose among Chaitanya's parents, who believed the accident was premeditated. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Bagalur police station, leading to the arrest of the culprits after a six-month-long investigation.

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

    The motive behind the incident revolves around ongoing disputes between Arvind and Chaitanya, who have been married for a year and a half. Their frequent quarrels often revolved around Arvind pressuring Chaitanya to file for divorce, as he was unhappy with her decision to keep his parents at a distance. Despite Chaitanya being four months pregnant at the time, Arvind planned to kill her through the staged accident.

    Arvind paid Uday Kumar an amount of 1.5 lakh rupees to carry out the murder. The two culprits had been friends for a few years, and Uday Kumar, working as a lorry driver, deliberately collided his second-hand Tata Sumo with Chaitanya's vehicle. Prior to the incident, they closely monitored Chaitanya's movements and planned her murder accordingly.

    Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie’s murder

    Executing their plan, the culprits targeted Chaitanya as she was returning from her Bharata Natyam class on a two-wheeler. They struck her with the Tata Sumo at the KIDB layout and swiftly fled the scene. Fortunately, Chaitanya managed to escape serious harm and received treatment at a hospital. A case was registered against the culprits, who had absconded.

    Through detailed investigation, the police identified the Tata Sumo's number plate through CCTV footage in the area. Further inquiries led them to discover that the vehicle had been sold to Uday Kumar, a friend of Arvind. With a complete understanding of their plan, the police arrested Arvind. The culprits are currently in judicial custody, and the police have seized the vehicle from a local garage.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 7:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP confirms: 38 allies to attend Tuesday's NDA meeting

    BJP confirms: 38 parties to attend Tuesday's mega NDA meeting

    Lok Sabha election 2023: JDS may put BJP in catch-22 situation

    Lok Sabha election 2023: JDS may put BJP in catch-22 situation

    Pakistan national Seema Haider under UP ATS radar, travel route for illegal enter into India to be probed AJR

    Pakistan's Seema Haider under UP ATS radar, travel route for illegal enter into India to be probed

    Karnataka: 42 farmers have committed suicide in 2 months!

    Karnataka: 42 farmers have committed suicide in 2 months!

    Opposition meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others arrive in Bengaluru AJR

    Opposition meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others arrive in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Deep Hydration to Elasticity: 5 benefits of Cocoa Butter on your Skin vma eai

    Deep Hydration to Elasticity: 5 benefits of Cocoa Butter on your Skin

    Five Foods to Avoid if you are diabetic LMA

    Five Foods to Avoid if you are diabetic

    football PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition osf

    PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition

    5 Health Benefits of Digestive Biscuits on Diabetic patients vma eai

    5 Health Benefits of Digestive Biscuits on Diabetic patients

    7 Best Plants to Grow During Monsoons in India AJR EAI

    7 Best Plants to Grow During Monsoons in India

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon