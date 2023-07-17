Karnataka: Man arrested for staging accident to kill pregnant wife as she refused to divorce

Arvind and his accomplice, Uday Kumar, have been arrested for plotting to kill Arvind's pregnant wife, Chaitanya, due to ongoing disputes. They staged a car accident, but Chaitanya survived. Arvind paid Uday Kumar to carry out the murder. The culprits are in custody, and the vehicle used has been seized.

The police have apprehended the culprit involved in a shocking case where he attempted to kill his four-month-pregnant wife due to a family feud. The incident took place six months ago, and the culprits have now been identified as Aravind (24) from Kammasandra and Uday Kumar (27) from Madanayakanahalli.

On January 1, at KIDB layout, Arvind and Uday Kumar plotted to harm Arvind's wife, Chaitanya (22), by causing a car accident. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm, and a case was registered with the Airport traffic police. Suspicions arose among Chaitanya's parents, who believed the accident was premeditated. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Bagalur police station, leading to the arrest of the culprits after a six-month-long investigation.



The motive behind the incident revolves around ongoing disputes between Arvind and Chaitanya, who have been married for a year and a half. Their frequent quarrels often revolved around Arvind pressuring Chaitanya to file for divorce, as he was unhappy with her decision to keep his parents at a distance. Despite Chaitanya being four months pregnant at the time, Arvind planned to kill her through the staged accident.

Arvind paid Uday Kumar an amount of 1.5 lakh rupees to carry out the murder. The two culprits had been friends for a few years, and Uday Kumar, working as a lorry driver, deliberately collided his second-hand Tata Sumo with Chaitanya's vehicle. Prior to the incident, they closely monitored Chaitanya's movements and planned her murder accordingly.

Executing their plan, the culprits targeted Chaitanya as she was returning from her Bharata Natyam class on a two-wheeler. They struck her with the Tata Sumo at the KIDB layout and swiftly fled the scene. Fortunately, Chaitanya managed to escape serious harm and received treatment at a hospital. A case was registered against the culprits, who had absconded.

Through detailed investigation, the police identified the Tata Sumo's number plate through CCTV footage in the area. Further inquiries led them to discover that the vehicle had been sold to Uday Kumar, a friend of Arvind. With a complete understanding of their plan, the police arrested Arvind. The culprits are currently in judicial custody, and the police have seized the vehicle from a local garage.