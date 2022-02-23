  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka HC says wearing religious garments confined to students only

    This clarification was given after a lawyer informed the Court that teachers are being compelled to remove their headscarves.

    Karnataka HC says wearing religious garments confined to students only gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 9:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Karnataka High Court orally clarified on Wednesday that its interim decision of February 10 prohibiting students from wearing hijab, saffron scarves, or using religious flags while attending courses at Karnataka institutions with a defined uniform applies only to students, not professors.

    This clarification was given after a lawyer informed the Court that teachers are being compelled to remove their headscarves. "The order applies primarily to students," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi stated.

    According to the High Court Chief Justice Awasthi, the interim ruling would also apply to degree colleges and pre-university institutes that have a mandated uniform. "If a uniform is specified, they must wear it whether they are in a degree college, a government institution, or a PU College," he stated.

    According to Awasthi, the full bench's interim recommendation on prohibiting religious clothes in educational institutions applies only to students. However, all students must obey the uniform code if it is mandated. The Bench also inquired about the involvement of the Campus Front of India from the state government (CFI).

    Six female students from a college in Udupi attended a news conference given by the CFI in the coastal town in January to protest the college administrators' refusal to allow them to enter courses while wearing a hijab. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate SS Naganand, standing on behalf of one of the PU institutions, stated that the CFI initiated the hijab issue by meeting with students and officials and insisting that students be permitted to wear hijab. The Karnataka High Court will hear the matter again on February 24.

    Also Read | Kannada actor Chetan arrested for remarks on Judge hearing hijab row, remanded to 14-day judicial custody

     

    Also read: Shivamogga unrest: 6 arrested in murder case, curfew imposed till Friday

    Also read: 'Absolutely false': Karnataka DGP fact-checks Twitter user on Shivamogga murder

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 9:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Money laundering case Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3 gcw

    Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls NCP leader Sharad Pawar extends support post Nawab Malik s arrest gcw

    Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, extends support post Nawab Malik's arrest

    UP Election 2022 Robertsganj BJP MLA abruptly starts doing sit ups during rally Watch gcw

    UP Election 2022: Robertsganj BJP MLA abruptly starts doing sit-ups during rally (Watch)

    Rajasthan Budget 2022 Ashok Gehlot gifts MLAs iPhone 13 along with budget copy

    Ashok Gehlot's extravagance: iPhone 13 for 200 MLAs along with Rajasthan Budget 2022

    Rs 18000 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya Mehul Choksi Nirav Modi gcw

    Rs 18,000 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine s president Zelenskyy demands clear security guarantees from Russia gcw

    Ukraine's president Zelenskyy demands 'clear' security guarantees from Russia

    Money laundering case Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3 gcw

    Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls NCP leader Sharad Pawar extends support post Nawab Malik s arrest gcw

    Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, extends support post Nawab Malik's arrest

    Tejas fighter jets to debut at multinational air exercise

    Tejas fighter jets to debut at multinational air exercise in UK

    UP Election 2022 Robertsganj BJP MLA abruptly starts doing sit ups during rally Watch gcw

    UP Election 2022: Robertsganj BJP MLA abruptly starts doing sit-ups during rally (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon