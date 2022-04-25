Haryana govt announces free COVID booster dose for eligible beneficiaries

Fearing a fourth wave of COVID, Chief Minister Manohar Lal urged people to wear masks and keep social distance in public areas. He also asked folks to practise good hygiene.

Haryana will provide free COVID-19 preventative doses to recipients aged 18 to 59 at government immunisation centres, according to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations, and Languages on Thursday. The Haryana government would cover the costs of the free COVID booster dose immunisation campaign in the amount of Rs 300 crores.

Fearing a fourth wave of COVID, Chief Minister Manohar Lal urged people to wear masks and keep social distance in public areas. He also asked folks to practise good hygiene.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring state of Haryana, Delhi, has already begun delivering free COVID-19 booster doses to individuals aged 18 to 59. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on January 10, 2022, that a prophylactic dosage will be available for healthcare and frontline employees. PM Modi also stated that from the same day, older folks over the age of 60 with co-morbidities will have the option of taking a preventive dose based on the advise of their physicians.

For private facilities, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech have reduced the prophylactic dosage of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per injection. SII manufactures and sells Covishield, but Bharat Biotech sells Covaxin.

On April 9, 2022, the Union Health Ministry declared that persons over the age of 18 who have completed nine months after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be eligible for the precautionary dosage.

Also Read | Why has Serum Institute stopped vaccine production, CEO Adar Poonawalla answers

Also Read | Punjab to Haryana: States which made masks compulsory again