Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Examinations Authority allows Hijab during exams but with a rider

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) permits hijabs during exams amidst religious tensions in the state. The decision follows prior controversies over hijab-wearing in educational institutions. KEA provides guidelines for hijab-wearing candidates during the upcoming exams, and they are urged to arrive an hour early for inspection. The issue was previously raised in the Udupi Hijab controversy in 2021, sparking debates on religious expression and dress codes in Indian schools.

    Karnataka Examinations Authority allows Hijab during exams but with a rider vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to conduct examinations for the direct recruitment of 670 vacancies in various government corporations and boards on October 28 and 29. The KEA has issued guidelines regarding the dress code for the examination.

    Male candidates are advised to wear half-sleeved shirts and plain trousers without pockets or with low pockets. Full-sleeve shirts, kurta pyjamas, jeans, and other embroidered clothing are prohibited. 

    Karnataka hijab row: Girl students move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf; check details

    KEA has granted permission for candidates to wear hijabs during examinations, despite the persisting religious tensions in the state. The decision to allow hijabs in exams comes after several months of controversy surrounding the wearing of hijabs in educational institutions.

    For female candidates wearing hijabs, it is recommended to arrive at the examination centre one hour before the exam for screening. Embroidered, floral, brooches, full-sleeved dresses, and jeans pants are not allowed. 

    The upcoming exam, scheduled for October 28 and 29, aims to fill various positions within corporation boards. KEA has clarified that candidates opting to wear hijabs during the exam must adhere to specific guidelines. 

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    The Udupi Hijab controversy in Karnataka, which erupted in late 2021, involved female students in Karnataka seeking to wear hijabs as part of their school uniforms. This led to protests and legal disputes. The case raised broader debates about the balance between religious expression and dress codes in Indian schools.

    As part of the guidelines, KEA has specified that women candidates wearing hijabs should refrain from wearing jeans and full-sleeve shirts during the exam. This directive has sparked controversy and opposition from various quarters, with many questioning the need for such distinctions.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR says his BRS will 95-105 seats

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR says his BRS will 95-105 seats

    Mizoram Election 2023: 18 women among 174 candidates file nominations

    Mizoram Election 2023: 18 women among 174 candidates file nominations

    Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board issues new circular banning RSS activities in temple premises anr

    Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board issues new circular banning RSS activities in temple premises

    Renewed interest in Bengaluru-Hosur interstate metro; 11 companies respond to CMRL tender vkp

    Renewed interest in Bengaluru-Hosur interstate metro; 11 companies respond to CMRL tender

    Latest Pentagon report offers explosive details on Chinese buildup at LAC

    New Pentagon report has explosive details on China's LAC buildup

    Recent Stories

    Baalbek to Beiteddine Palace: 7 MUST visit places in Lebanon ATG EAI

    Baalbek to Beiteddine Palace: 7 MUST visit places in Lebanon

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner attributes ODI success to IPL experience osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner attributes ODI success to IPL experience

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR says his BRS will 95-105 seats

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR says his BRS will 95-105 seats

    The Intouchables: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga to team up for hindi remake of French masterpiece SHG

    The Intouchables: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga to team up for hindi remake of French masterpiece

    Durga Puja 2023: Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarcar celebrates first day of festival in Sari [PICTURES] ATG

    Durga Puja 2023: Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarcar celebrates first day of festival in Sari [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon