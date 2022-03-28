Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

As SSLC exams began today, Muslim girl students were seen removing hijab to enter the exam centers. The Karnataka HC has upheld the state government order banning the wearing of hijab in the classroom.

As SSLC exams began today, 8,73,846 students will write exams to test their luck. Interestingly, Muslim girl students who had protested in many districts over the government order banning wearing hijab in the classroom were seen entering the exam center by following the Court order.

At many places like Raichur, Davanagere, Ramanagara and others, students were seen removing their hijab, putting in their bag, and then entering the exams centers. The government also has made arrangements in classrooms for students to remove the hijab.

Out of 8,73,846; 4,52,732 are boys and 4,21,110 girls and 3 candidates are from the third gender category. The exams are being held in 3,444 exam centers and the government has pressed 68,000 supervisors.

To ensure there is no law and order situation, the state government also has imposed Section 144 stating that no gathering of persons in a 200-metre radius of all the exam centers.

The exam began today with the first language and concludes on April 11. The Muslim community leaders religious heads appealed to the students not to miss exams and follow the court order.

Earlier, six Muslim students in Udupi had protested against the college administration rule of banning students wearing hijab. The tension spread to other colleges and the students community was split over Hindu-Muslim debate. Some of the students also approached the High Court which, after hearing, upheld the state government's order banning wearing hijab in the classroom.