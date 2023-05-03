Karnataka Election: IT raid at home of Congressman's brother, officials find Rs 1 crore cash on tree (WATCH)

Ashok Kumar Rai is the Congress candidate from Puttur constituency for the upcoming state polls. So far, the police has seized over Rs 110 crore in cash. According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, as many as 2,346 FIRs have been filed with regard to the seizures.

In a recent development, the Income Tax officials raided the residence of Congress leader's brother ahead of Karnataka elections and found Rs 1 crore cash stashed in a box and hidden on a tree. It is reportedly said that the I-T department raided the residence of Subramania Rai, brother of Karnataka Congress leader Ashok Kumar Rai in Mysuru.

On April 13, the Bengaluru Police caught two persons with Rs 1 crore unaccounted for cash in an auto in near the City Market area. Similarly, I-T department carried out raids at the office of a real estate developer in Hubballi.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 3) accused the "abuse culture" of the Congress and urged the people of Karnataka to punish those indulging in abuse, while casting their vote.

"Will anyone in Karnataka accept this abuse culture? Will anyone like abusing someone? Does anyone like even a small man being abused? Will Karnataka forgive those abusing? What will you (people) do this time? Will you punish them? Will you punish the abusers?... When you press the button in the polling booth, punish by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'," PM Modi said.