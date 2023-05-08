'Derecognise Congress party...' BJP moves EC over 'sovereignty' row

BJP said that the call to protect the sovereignty of a state of Union of India amounts to a call for secession.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has approached the Election Commission demanding the derecognition of the Congress party for using the 'sovereignty' term for Karnataka.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said that the call to protect the sovereignty of a state of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession.

The Congress, referring to Gandhi's speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, said in a tweet that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas,' and also posted pictures of her speaking at the public meeting.

The Congress tweet read: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

Describing this statement as "shocking and unacceptable", Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making "such a statement."

Karandlaje, Convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, also requested the EC to issue directions to register an FIR against her and take exemplary punitive action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had in his last campaign rally ahead of the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, lashed out at the Congress and accused the grand old party of openly advocating for 'separating' Karnataka from India.

Modi, apparently referring to this, alleged that the disease of the 'tukde-tukde gang' (anti-national elements) has reached the Congress' top level.

"When it comes to working against India's interests, Congress' royal family will be at the forefront. I want to speak about a serious issue here. I want to say it as there is a lot of pain in my heart. This country can never forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics in the country, is encouraging foreign forces to interfere," Modi said.

