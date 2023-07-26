Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to our bravehearts; check details

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up a dedicated portal on its website to pay homage to the courageous heroes who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Through this initiative, individuals can directly contribute to the bank accounts of the families of these bravehearts.

    Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26 every year, commemorates India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War, also known as 'Operation Vijay'. This significant day serves as a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of our brave soldiers.

    Here's how you can contribute:

    • Visit the website https://bharatkeveer.gov.in/home.
    • Click on the 'click here to contribute' option.
    • You have the option to donate directly to an individual braveheart's account, with a maximum limit of ₹15 lakhs, or contribute to the Bharat Ke Veer corpus fund.
    • To ensure equitable distribution, a cap of Rs 15 lakhs is set per braveheart, and donors will be alerted if their contribution exceeds this amount. They can then choose to adjust their contribution accordingly.
    • The Bharat Ke Veer corpus fund is managed by a committee comprising eminent individuals and senior government officials. They disburse the funds to the families of the bravehearts based on their needs.
    • Certificates for contributions made through the portal will be generated only after the transaction is cleared through the payment gateway, which may take up to 24 to 72 hours.

    This platform provides an opportunity for citizens to show their gratitude and support for the courageous soldiers who have made immense sacrifices for the nation. By contributing to this noble cause, we can honor the memory of our bravehearts and provide much-needed assistance to their families in their time of need.

