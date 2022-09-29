Kanpur female students allege they were filmed while bathing; hostel staff arrested

Girl students of a hostel in Kanpur have alleged an employee at their building took videos of them while they were taking bath. The accused reportedly filmed girls showering. The man was arrested after the female students filed a police report.

Girl students of a hostel in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have alleged an employee at their building took videos of them while they were taking bath. The incident happened in a hostel in Kanpur's Tulsi Nagar area where medical students were staying. A group of girls protested at the nearby police station over what they claimed was inaction following the filing of a complaint.

The accused allegedly made many obscene videos of the hostel girls. On Thursday, one of the students took the employee's phone after spotting him covertly filming. The girl reportedly watched many of these movies before going to the local police station to lodge a complaint.

Also Read | 5 tips to keep in mind while shifting to hostel or PG

Apparently, the suspect recorded women taking showers. After the female students called the police, the offender was taken into custody. A case has been filed, according to the police. The mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis, they said.

"We received a complaint from students and a case has been registered.Further investigation is underway", said ACP Kalyanpur Dinesh Shukla.

Reports suggest that the hostel is run by a police officer appointed as Additional SP in one of Uttar Pradesh's districts, and students from all around the state stay there to prepare for medical examinations. The incident comes just weeks after the Chandigarh University controversy, when a video from a girls' hostel was leaked, sparking massive protests by students.

Also Read | Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row