Kannauj HORROR! 13-year-old girl’s scalp ripped off as hair gets stuck in ferris wheel

A teenage girl's scalp was tragically torn off after her hair got entangled in a ferris wheel at a fair in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident highlights the importance of safety measures on amusement rides.

In a horrifying incident at a fair in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a teenage girl’s hair became entangled in the roller of a swing, resulting in her entire scalp being ripped out. As onlookers hurried to halt the ferris wheel, the girl's hair and scalp were seen hanging from the swing's rod in this terrifying moment that was caught on camera.

By the time the swing stopped, her whole scalp had been torn off, leaving her in severe condition, according to the footage of the event that went viral on social media on Monday. This mishap happened during a fair in Madhonagar hamlet, which is near the Talgram police station in Kannauj.

The accident, which occurred on Saturday evening in Madhonagar village under the Talgram police station area, left the young girl, identified as 13-year-old Anuradha Katheria, bleeding profusely from her head wounds before she fainted on the spot.

Her relatives sent her to a private hospital in Gursahaiganj, but when her health deteriorated, she was moved to PGI in Lucknow for further care. A two-day fair with puja ceremonies, processions, and a variety of swing rides for guests is held annually in Madhonagar under the auspices of the Shri Shri 1008 Swami Nityananda Seva Samiti.

Safety measures to keep in mind

While fair rides can offer an incredible experience, safety must always come first, according to safety experts. Because they are expressly made to keep people safe, they advise remaining seated until the ride has completely stopped and ensuring that all safety restraints, such as seat belts, harnesses, and lap bars, are in place before the ride starts.

Secure loose objects like hair, hats, sunglasses, dupattas, sarees, phones, and jewelry before boarding any fair rides. These things may fall or become lost due to the rides' abrupt movements, and sarees, hair, or stoles may become twisted in the swings, which might have tragic results, as was the case in Kannauj.

