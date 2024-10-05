Junior doctors at RG Kar Hospital withdraw strike, announce sit-in hunger protest

The junior doctors warned of returning to a full ceasework unless the government takes immediate action to address their concerns, which include issues related to safety, patient services, and what they have termed the "politics of fear."

Junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have called off their strike but announced a sit-in hunger protest to commence 24 hours later. While they will resume their duties, it is reportedly said that the doctors plan to continue their protest at the Dharmatala metro channel area, even during the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

The junior doctors warned of returning to a full ceasework unless the government takes immediate action to address their concerns, which include issues related to safety, patient services, and what they have termed the "politics of fear."

Their demands include swift justice for a post-graduate trainee doctor, whose case has experienced delays in the judicial process. They are also calling for the removal of the state health secretary, accusing him of administrative incompetence and corruption. One of their key demands is the implementation of a centralised referral system across all hospitals and medical colleges, along with the installation of digital bed vacancy monitors in hospitals to improve transparency.

The junior doctors are also seeking the creation of task forces in each hospital, where junior doctors would be elected to oversee essential facilities like CCTV, on-call rooms, and bathrooms.

Increased police protection in hospitals, including the hiring of permanent female police personnel, is also on their list of demands.

Other critical issues raised include the immediate filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, as well as the formation of inquiry committees to investigate threat syndicates, with one committee established at the state level.

Additionally, the doctors are demanding the prompt election of student councils, recognition of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) in all medical colleges, and an investigation into alleged corruption within the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB).

