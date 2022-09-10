'Jesus real god...' Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Tamil Nadu pastor sparks controversy

Several BJP leaders shared the clip where is the pastor is seen answering Rahul Gandhi's questions about who Jesus was. The Pastor says, "Jesus is the real god who revels himself in the human form unlike other Shakti or powers."

The meeting between controversial priest George Ponnaiah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra sparked a bitter dispute between the BJP and the Congress.

In the video the priest could be heard saying, "Jesus is a real God... unlike Shakti.” The BJP attacked the Congressman over a social media video that has gone viral and shows Rahul Gandhi and George Ponniah, a pastor in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

Many BJP officials, including the party's spokeswoman Shehzad Poonawalla, tweeted the video of the pastor responding to Rahul Gandhi's inquiries about who Jesus was. The Pastor says, “Jesus is the real god who revels himself in the human form unlike other Shakti or powers."

The remarks follow Rahul Gandhi's query to the pastor on whether Jesus Christ is a manifestation of god or a god in and of himself. Rahul Gandhi is asked a question, and many individuals can be seen responding, with one on his right asserting that Jesus is both the son of god and god himself.

In response to the BJP's accusations, Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh stated, “Its a completely bogus video. This is all just BJP Propaganda. We are doing Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP is busy dividing while Congress Unites. BJP Rejects India’s diversity while congress unites India."

Congress leader Manickam Tagore defended Rahul Gandhi, saying the Wayanad MP happens to meet and chat with many people during his padyatra, and there is nothing wrong in it.

Roman Catholic priest George Ponnaiah was arrested in 2021 for his alleged provocative remarks on the Hindu religion and beliefs that went viral on social media. Ponnaiah made the controversial speech on July 18, 2021. In his speech, he said the DMK won in Tamil Nadu because of his instructions to Christian and Muslim voters. He had also made critical remarks about PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ - a country-wide padayatra that will cover nearly 3,570 kilometres over 150 days spanning 12 states. The yatra began on Wednesday in Kanyakumari.