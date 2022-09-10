Arunachal Pradesh: Military camp, road in Kibithu named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat

A military station on the banks of Lohit Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and a key road in this mountain hamlet were on Saturday named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, around nine months after he died in a helicopter crash.

Kibithu: Honouring his selfless dedication and service to the nation, the Indian Army renamed the Kibithu Military Camp as General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig BD Mishra (R) inaugurated a grand gate built in local traditional architectural style in the renamed garrison.

Also read: Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

On this occasion, the state government undertook several steps to honour Gen Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 last year along with his wife Madhulika and 12 armed forces personnel.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu dedicated a 22-Km road stretch from Walong to Kibithu as General Bipin Rawat Marg. Also, his life-size mural was unveiled.

Know about the General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison

From 1999-2000, General Rawat commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles as a Colonel at Kibithu and contributed immensely to strengthening the security structure of the area.

“His vision and foresight were instrumental in implementing the infrastructural development and social growth in the area, which greatly benefitted the local populace,” an official said.

Kibithu is a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district.

Also read: Wargames with Russia and China: 'A fine balancing act' by India

The military camp at Kibithu is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control, bordering China.

On this occasion, Gen Rawat’s daughters and locals from Walong and Kibithu were also present.

“The dedication ceremony has further synergized Civil-Military relations and is a befitting tribute to the first Chief of Defence Staff of India,” an official said.