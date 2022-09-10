Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arunachal Pradesh: Military camp, road in Kibithu named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat

    A military station on the banks of Lohit Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and a key road in this mountain hamlet were on Saturday named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, around nine months after he died in a helicopter crash.

    Arunachal Pradesh: Military camp, road in Kibithu named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    Kibithu: Honouring his selfless dedication and service to the nation, the Indian Army renamed the Kibithu Military Camp as General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

    Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig BD Mishra (R) inaugurated a grand gate built in local traditional architectural style in the renamed garrison.

    Also read: Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    On this occasion, the state government undertook several steps to honour Gen Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 last year along with his wife Madhulika and 12 armed forces personnel.

    Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu dedicated a 22-Km road stretch from Walong to Kibithu as General Bipin Rawat Marg. Also, his life-size mural was unveiled.

    Know about the General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison 

    From 1999-2000, General Rawat commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles as a Colonel at Kibithu and contributed immensely to strengthening the security structure of the area. 

    “His vision and foresight were instrumental in implementing the infrastructural development and social growth in the area, which greatly benefitted the local populace,” an official said. 

    Kibithu is a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district.

    Also read: Wargames with Russia and China: 'A fine balancing act' by India

    The military camp at Kibithu is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control, bordering China. 

    On this occasion, Gen Rawat’s daughters and locals from Walong and Kibithu were also present. 

    “The dedication ceremony has further synergized Civil-Military relations and is a befitting tribute to the first Chief of Defence Staff of India,” an official said.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gogra Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    gujarat 26/11 hero Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadoriya family refuses to accept 'Shaurya Chakra' sent by post; call it an 'insult' snt

    26/11 hero's family refuses to accept 'Shaurya Chakra' sent by post; call it an 'insult'

    India and China begin disengagement at Gogra-Hotsprings

    India and China begin disengagement at Gogra-Hotsprings

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

    Remember and Never Forget: Capt Amit Joshi, 7/11 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Capt Amit Joshi, 7/11 Gorkha Rifles

    Recent Stories

    Prince William becomes the new Duke of Cornwall Here is how much he will inherit gcw

    Prince William becomes the new Duke of Cornwall; Here's how much he will inherit

    India cautions medical students headed to China of low pass rate learning Putonghua and more gcw

    India cautions medical students headed to China of low pass rate, learning Putonghua and more

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to launch on September 13 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to launch on September 13

    Its been one hell of a ride Aaron Finch cherishes 'dream' to play for Australia after retiring from ODIs snt

    'It's been one hell of a ride!': Aaron Finch reminisces 'dream' of playing for Australia after ODI retirement

    What is Elon Musk s new reason to terminate Twitter deal know here gcw

    What is Elon Musk's new reason to terminate Twitter deal?

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon