Section 144 imposed in Okhla, Jamia Millia till Nov 17; students, teachers urged not to assemble in groups

Jamia Millia Islamia has asked its students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus as police have imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Okhla area. In a notice issued on Monday, the chief proctor of the university stated that SHO of the Jamia Nagar police station had informed him that the restrictions had been put in place as of September 19 because it had been learned that some individuals or groups might engage in activities detrimental to the upkeep of peace.

The SHO further stated that till November 17, restrictions will be in effect throughout the whole Okhla (Jamia Nagar) region. The police have, however, denied that the order is related to the ongoing action against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The CrPC's Section 144 forbids gatherings of four or more individuals in one place. Section 188 of the IPC provides for penalties for violating the order. According to the notification from the head proctor, all Jamia Millia Islamia students, faculty, and staff are urged not to congregate within or outside the campus in groups or as part of any march, agitation, dharna, or gathering in light of the directive.

The announcement followed the instructors at Jamia's announcement of a nonviolent protest march. On September 19, the Jamia Nagar region was subject to the provisions of Section 144 of the CrPC, according to a directive from the assistant commissioner of police of New Friends Colony.

In accordance with the directive, the police have made it illegal to carry a "mashal" (torch), live flames, live fire candles, or live fire in any other form during processions, demonstrations, or other events taking place inside the New Friends Colony subdivision's territorial authority. The order came into force on September 19 and will remain in effect for a period of 60 days up to November 17, unless withdrawn earlier.

(With PTI inputs)