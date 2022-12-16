Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    "Saluting those who gave up their today for our tomorrow and their families," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, said on Twitter

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the National War Memorial on Friday on Vijay Diwas to pay homage to those who served and lost their lives for the country during the 1971 war against Pakistan. "Saluting those who gave up their today for our tomorrow and their families," the MoS for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology said on Twitter. The 13-day war resulted in the complete surrender of Pakistan forces and the creation of Bangladesh. The Indian Armed Forces reigned supreme over the adversary on the battlefield.

    Fifty-one years ago, on December 16, India celebrated as the world witnessed the largest unconditional surrender by regular Pakistani troops under Lieutenant General AAK Niazi's command. He signed the 'Instrument of Surrender' and handed it over to the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian and Bangladesh Forces in Eastern Theatre, Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora. The surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers resulted in Bangladesh's liberation. 

