    Jal Jeevan Mission scam: ED raids Rajasthan IAS officer during Assembly election bids

    In August, ED conducted raids on two prominent businessmen in Rajasthan, leading to the identification of Subodh Aggarwal. During these businessmen's home searches, property documents worth several crores of rupees were discovered.

    Jal Jeevan Mission scam: ED raids Rajasthan IAS officer during Assembly election bids
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    The countdown to the Rajasthan assembly elections continues, with candidates actively submitting their nominations. However, a significant development has emerged from the state capital, Jaipur. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated raids on IAS officer Subodh Aggarwal's office and various locations. These actions have been prompted by information indicating a potential scam within the Jal Jeevan Mission, one of the central government's most prominent projects.

    Raids are currently being conducted across different places in Rajasthan. In Jaipur, three ED teams arrived at the Secretariat this morning and have initiated searches in Subodh Aggarwal's office.

    In August, ED conducted raids on two prominent businessmen in Rajasthan, leading to the identification of Subodh Aggarwal. During these businessmen's home searches, property documents worth several crores of rupees were discovered.

    The scam involves several key figures, including contractor Padmachand Jain, who manipulated the Centre's Jal Jeevan Project Mission. Funds were allocated for the installation of high-quality pipelines, but subsequent inspections revealed subpar quality pipes. In some cases, old pipelines were falsely passed off as new, and the intended pipeline installation in remote rural areas never took place.

    The Jal Jeevan Mission Project is a crucial part of the central government's visionary initiatives, aiming to provide tap water to every household. The scheme is funded equally by the central and state governments, with the goal of ensuring universal access to clean water.

