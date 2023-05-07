IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav Tourist train covering 'Golden Triangle with Hyderabad and Goa' from Kerala

IRCTC is launching this special tourist train package in line with the Government of India’s initiative of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” and to promote domestic tourism in the country.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) under the Ministry of Railways has launched Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to the Golden Triangle along with Hyderabad and Goa for this summer.

As per the press release of the Indian Railways, IRCTC is launching this special tourist train package in line with the Government of India’s initiative of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” and to promote domestic tourism in the country.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is set to depart from Kochuveli on May 19, 2023, beginning the much-anticipated train excursion that links the "Golden Triangle with Hyderabad and Goa" with other popular tourist locations.

The state-of-the-art Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train can carry up to 750 passengers and features AC 3 Tier and sleeper accommodations. (Comfort 206 & Standard 544).

The tour will be conducted by IRCTC from Kochuveli covering major tourist destinations of India - Hyderabad - Agra - Delhi - Jaipur - Goa and back to Kochuveli.

Tourists can board the train at Kochuveli, Kozhikode, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ottappalam, Palakkad Jn, Podanur Jn, Erode Jn, and Salem Jn, and deboard from Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, and Kochuveli.

One of the popular leisure vacation packages offered by IRCTC on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is the "Golden Triangle with Hyderabad and Goa" tour package. Visitors will experience a once-in-a-lifetime voyage on the Golden Triangle circuit, which includes Hyderabad and Goa, during their leisurely 11 nights and 12 days of travel totaling around 6475 kilometres.

The first halt destination of this train will be Hyderabad wherein tourists will visit Charminar, Salarjung Museum, Golconda, and Ramoji Film City. The subsequent destination will be Agra where tourists shall be visiting Taj Mahal & Agra Fort. After that, the train proceeds to Delhi. In Delhi, tourists will visit Red Fort, Rajghat, India Gate, Akshardham, Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Indira Gandhi Memorial & Teen Moorthi Bhawan.

Further, the next halt of the train will be Jaipur wherein a visit to City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal & Amber fort will be covered. The last destination the train will cover will be Goa. Here tourists will visit Calangute Beach, Vagator, Basilica of Bom Jesus, and Se Cathedral. The train will finally return back to Kochuveli on 30 May 2023.

The all-inclusive packages from IRCTC are reasonably priced at Rs 22,900 for Standard Category in Sleeper Class and Rs 36,050 for Comfort Category on 3 Tier AC.

Train travel, overnight stays and vehicle for travel will be provided as follows:

• Train travel in Sleeper Class or 3 AC, AC, or Non AC vehicles depending on the class selected at the time of booking.

• Accommodation in AC hotels for night stay.

• Vegetarian food (morning tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner).

• Service of a tour escort and security personnel.

• Travel insurance.

IRCTC is also taking all necessary health precautions measures by providing safe and healthy travel to the tourists during the tour. A doctor-on-call facility will be made available in case of need for medical assistance during train and other journeys.

