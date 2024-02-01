Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands Ayushman Bharat coverage to ASHA, Anganwadi workers

With the Ayushman Bharat scheme now encompassing ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers, it is expected to significantly improve health outcomes for these frontline workers, ensuring they have access to necessary medical interventions without financial constraints.

In a move aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (February 1) announced the extension of health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The expansion will now include all ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and Anganwadi workers and helpers. This decision marks a proactive step towards ensuring comprehensive health protection for frontline healthcare and community workers.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has witnessed a notable augmentation with the inclusion of ASHA and Anganwadi personnel. These dedicated individuals play pivotal roles in grassroots health and community services, and their inclusion in the health coverage initiative reflects a recognition of their essential contributions.

Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman shines spotlight on how Modi govt is tackling poverty

FM Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering the healthcare system and extending its benefits to those actively involved in community health services. The move not only addresses the welfare of ASHA and Anganwadi workers but also underscores the government's dedication to creating a more inclusive and robust healthcare framework.

With the Ayushman Bharat scheme now encompassing ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers, it is expected to significantly improve health outcomes for these frontline workers, ensuring they have access to necessary medical interventions without financial constraints. This expansion aligns with the overarching goal of promoting well-being and health equity across diverse sections of the population.

Interim Budget 2024: Who holds the record for delivering longest budget speech?