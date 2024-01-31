Interim Budget 2024: 'India's GDP has grown above 7.5 per cent since last two quarters,' says President Murmu

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Highlighting the government's achievements, President Murmu noted a substantial reduction in poverty, with approximately 25 crore people lifted out of poverty during her tenure. She also commended India's ascent to one of the top five economies globally.

    As the Budget Session 2024 commenced on Wednesday (January 31), President Droupadi Murmu delivered the opening address in a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the Lok Sabha chamber in the newly inaugurated Parliament building. The President expressed optimism, congratulating India for its robust economic performance with a GDP growth exceeding 7.5% in the last two quarters.

    President Murmu's address set the stage for discussions on the nation's economic trajectory and policy decisions.

    The upcoming Interim Budget, Sitharaman's sixth consecutive presentation, will be a 'vote-on-account.' This mechanism ensures operational continuity by allowing the new government to access funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for immediate expenses, such as salaries and ongoing welfare programs, for a limited period, typically two months.

    Notably, the Finance Minister will also present the Budget for Jammu & Kashmir, currently under President's Rule. The session is scheduled for eight sittings, concluding on February 9, 2024. An all-party meeting held on January 30, 2024, paved the way for collaborative discussions, with representatives from 30 parties, including the BJP, participating.

