Indian tricolour unfurled 30 kilometres above the earth; watch video

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which Space Kidz India organised, also sent the Indian flag to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above the globe on a balloon and unfurled it.

Today marks the 75 years of India's independence. Several events have been held to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav over the last 75 weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour and addressed the nation at the Red Fort.

As a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched to celebrate the 75 magnificent years of India's independence from British rule, the organisation known for promoting space sciences to Indian children, Space Kidz India, hoisted the Indian flag around 30 kilometres above the planet. Reportedly, the Indian tricolour was sent to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above the earth on a balloon that unfurled it. The event was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched to celebrate the historic anniversary.

Space Kidz India uploaded this video on Youtube with the caption, "Indian Flag in Near Space ft. SKI." The Space Kidz India organisation is transforming "Young scientists" for the country and spreading awareness among the children for a "borderless world". It creates International experiential learning for Science, Technology, Art, and culture students. Recently, the organisation launched a satellite into Low Earth Orbit. Seven hundred fifty girl students developed AzadiSAT from across India to mark the 75 years of independence.

Ultimately, the satellite was lost due to orbital issues as the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) failed to place it into the planet's circular orbit. However, the organisation successfully formed an ecosystem and a process to develop small satellites.

As per the statement, the unfurling of the Indian flag above the planet is an honour and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride for those who work hard every day to make India proud.

