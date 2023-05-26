Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways to standardize sign boards at railway stations across country

    The signs at train stations across India would be standardized in terms of colour, font, and pictograph usage for the comfort of passengers. The Indian Railways, which is renovating 1,275 stations across the country as part of the "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme," will attempt to install uniform signage at every station.
     

    Indian Railways to standardize sign boards at railway stations across country anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 26, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to change the outlook of sign boards at railway stations in the next few days across India. No longer will one find the same kind of signboards throughout the nation.

    The signs at train stations across India would be standardized in terms of colour, font, and pictograph usage for the comfort of passengers, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

    Also read: 80 cops transferred after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's murder in Tihar Jail; check details

    To make it easier for passengers, the Indian Railways, which is renovating 1,275 stations across the country as part of the "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme," will attempt to install uniform signage at every station.

    From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, railway stations will now have the same signboards. People will find all the information extremely readily in such a case. Following this, the Railways will take a new step that will allow passengers to see sign boards in different color forms around the nation, including digital sign boards.

    Millions of people commute daily on one of the world's biggest rail networks, the Indian Railways. The passengers may find all the information pertaining to their train travel on these notice boards within the railway stations, which serve as a guide for them. However, it has been noticed that these signboards at train stations do not provide complete information to the public.

    The Railways announced that adequate installation of signboards in the new format—type, text size, colour, backdrop, etc.—will take place at railway stations to address the drawbacks of the current system. The stations will have these standardized notice boards erected in the proper locations so that more and more people may view them.

    The Handbook on Standard Signs at Indian Railway Stations gives priority to simple language, clear fonts, easily visible colors, and intuitive pictographs. It has been designed keeping in mind the needs of all passengers including the elderly, women, children, and ‘divyangjan’ etc., a ministry statement said.

    Also read: Delhi court grants NOC to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get new ordinary passport for 3 years
     

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    80 cops transferred after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's murder in Tihar Jail; check details AJR

    80 cops transferred after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's murder in Tihar Jail; check details

    Delhi court grants NOC to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get new ordinary passport for 3 years AJR

    Delhi court grants NOC to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get new ordinary passport for 3 years

    Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court AJR

    'Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court

    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    All GoFirst flights cancelled till May 28; airline cites oepration reasons

    BREAKING: All GoFirst flights cancelled till May 28; airline cites operational reasons

    Recent Stories

    80 cops transferred after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's murder in Tihar Jail; check details AJR

    80 cops transferred after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's murder in Tihar Jail; check details

    IIFA 2023: Salman Khan leaves his fans mesmerized with his new pic from Abu Dhabi; See HERE arb

    Salman Khan leaves his fans mesmerized with his new pic from Abu Dhabi: See HERE

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'-ayh

    IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden reveals how 'magician' MS Dhoni turns someone else's 'trash into treasure'

    Delhi court grants NOC to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get new ordinary passport for 3 years AJR

    Delhi court grants NOC to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get new ordinary passport for 3 years

    Kerala HC directs to complete trial against Unni Mukundan in sexual assault case within 3 months arb

    Kerala HC directs to complete trial against Unni Mukundan in sexual assault case within 3 months

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon