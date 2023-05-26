Indian Railways to standardize sign boards at railway stations across country

The signs at train stations across India would be standardized in terms of colour, font, and pictograph usage for the comfort of passengers. The Indian Railways, which is renovating 1,275 stations across the country as part of the "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme," will attempt to install uniform signage at every station.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to change the outlook of sign boards at railway stations in the next few days across India. No longer will one find the same kind of signboards throughout the nation.

To make it easier for passengers, the Indian Railways, which is renovating 1,275 stations across the country as part of the "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme," will attempt to install uniform signage at every station.

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, railway stations will now have the same signboards. People will find all the information extremely readily in such a case. Following this, the Railways will take a new step that will allow passengers to see sign boards in different color forms around the nation, including digital sign boards.

Millions of people commute daily on one of the world's biggest rail networks, the Indian Railways. The passengers may find all the information pertaining to their train travel on these notice boards within the railway stations, which serve as a guide for them. However, it has been noticed that these signboards at train stations do not provide complete information to the public.

The Railways announced that adequate installation of signboards in the new format—type, text size, colour, backdrop, etc.—will take place at railway stations to address the drawbacks of the current system. The stations will have these standardized notice boards erected in the proper locations so that more and more people may view them.

The Handbook on Standard Signs at Indian Railway Stations gives priority to simple language, clear fonts, easily visible colors, and intuitive pictographs. It has been designed keeping in mind the needs of all passengers including the elderly, women, children, and ‘divyangjan’ etc., a ministry statement said.

