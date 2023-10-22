Cyclone Tej set to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today; No threat to Gujarat, Maharashtra

Previously, the weather agency predicted that a low-pressure region in the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression, which is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Tej brewing over the Arabian Sea is expected to turn into a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS)" before Sunday noon (October 22).

According to the weather agency's post on X (formerly known as Twitter), "VSCS Tej was centred at 2330 IST on 21st October, located in the southwestern Arabian Sea approximately 330 km east-southeast of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km southeast of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). It is highly likely to strengthen further, becoming an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' on the morning of 22nd October."

The cyclone is not expected to have any impact over the country's west coast. Maharashtra and Gujarat are safe.

Skymet Weather official Mahesh Palawat also gave an update on Cyclone Tej on X and wrote, “#CycloneTej is over Southwest #Arabism Sea. We do not expect any impact over the west coast of the country. #Maharashtra and #Gujarat are safe. no need to worry. It will head to #Oman/ #Yeman. Landfall may be in the morning of October 25. #CycloneTej.”

The IMD also predicted that the cyclone is likely to intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours.

"Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal lay centred at 0230 IST of 22nd Oct about 610 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 760 km south of Digha (West Bengal), and 980 km SSW of Khepupara (Bangladesh). Likely to further intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours," said the national weather agency on X.

However, it is expected to rain in several areas of Tamil Nadu today.

Previously, the weather agency predicted that a low-pressure region in the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression, which is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday. The cyclone is anticipated to continue on its current course, heading north-northwest towards the shores of adjacent regions of Yemen and South Oman.