Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India repatriates 22 Pakistan nationals via Attari-Wagah border; check details

    In January this year, India repatriated 17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in the country. "Seventeen Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of the Pakistan High Commission, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and cooperation of the Indian side," the Pakistani mission had said.

    India repatriates 22 Pakistan nationals via Attari-Wagah border; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    India on Friday (May 19) repatriated as many as 22 Pakistan nationals imprisoned in India via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of Pakistan government and cooperation of Indian side. The Pakistan High Commission said that efforts will continue for early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners on completion of their sentences.

    In a tweet, the Pakistan High Commission said, "22 Pakistan nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of @PakinIndia & @ForeignOfficePk & cooperation of Indian side. Our efforts will continue for early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners on completion of their sentences."

    'Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi

    In January this year, India repatriated 17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in the country. "Seventeen Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of the Pakistan High Commission, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and cooperation of the Indian side," the Pakistani mission had said.

    Meanwhile, the Indian government had called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody. 

    In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and two Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan.

    Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order allowing scientific survey of 'Shivling'

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway creates new record for completing road construction of 100 kms in just 100 hours anr

    India sets new record for road building by completing the 100 kms Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in just 100 hrs

    Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi AJR

    'Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi

    6 foreign trips, Rolex watch, Aryan Khan case and more: How Wankhede abused his position as NCB zonal director snt

    6 foreign trips, Rolex watch, Aryan Khan case & more: How Wankhede abused his position as NCB zonal director

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot

    Kerala SSLC: Class 10 student Sarang, obtains A+, passes away before results announced; donates organs to 6 anr

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 student Sarang, who obtained A+, passes away before results announced

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, DC vs CSK preview: Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi capitals, location, venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Chennai aims at playoff qualification, Delhi looks to finish season on a high

    Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway creates new record for completing road construction of 100 kms in just 100 hours anr

    India sets new record for road building by completing the 100 kms Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in just 100 hrs

    Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi AJR

    'Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi

    6 foreign trips, Rolex watch, Aryan Khan case and more: How Wankhede abused his position as NCB zonal director snt

    6 foreign trips, Rolex watch, Aryan Khan case & more: How Wankhede abused his position as NCB zonal director

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon