India repatriates 22 Pakistan nationals via Attari-Wagah border; check details

In January this year, India repatriated 17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in the country. "Seventeen Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of the Pakistan High Commission, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and cooperation of the Indian side," the Pakistani mission had said.

India on Friday (May 19) repatriated as many as 22 Pakistan nationals imprisoned in India via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of Pakistan government and cooperation of Indian side. The Pakistan High Commission said that efforts will continue for early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners on completion of their sentences.

In a tweet, the Pakistan High Commission said, "22 Pakistan nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of @PakinIndia & @ForeignOfficePk & cooperation of Indian side. Our efforts will continue for early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners on completion of their sentences."

Meanwhile, the Indian government had called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody.

In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and two Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan.

