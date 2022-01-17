India records 2,58,089 new COVID cases, recovery rate decreases to 94.27 per cent

In the last 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload has grown by 1,05,964 cases. The country also registered 1,517,740 recoveries today, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,52,37,461.

According to Ministry of Health data released on Monday, India registered 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases and 385 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 4,86,451. The number of current cases is 16,56,341. In the last 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload has grown by 1,05,964 cases. The country also registered 1,517,740 recoveries today, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,52,37,461. According to the ministry, the active cases account for 4.43 per cent of all infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 94.27 percent.

Meanwhile, the Centre has notified the Supreme Court that the Covid-19 vaccine is of greater public interest given the current pandemic crisis. Still, no one may be forced to get vaccinated against their will. According to the Centre, the Union Health Ministry's norms do not permit forceful vaccination without an individual's permission. The Central Government responded to a PIL requesting priority Covid-19 immunisation for individuals with disabilities at their place of residence since they are at a higher risk of being impacted by Covid-19.

