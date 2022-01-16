  • Facebook
    From UP to MP to Kerala: Several states extend decision on closure of schools amid rising COVID cases

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to extend shutting down of schools and colleges till January 23. The Yogi-Adityanath led government extended this closure of educational institutions for the safety of all students. 

    However, classes and tests will continue to be held in online mode for the schools and colleges in UP. The state government had earlier announced schools till 8th standard to be closed post which it decided to shut off offline classes for everyone.

    State capital Lucknow also cancelled its semester examinations which were scheduled to be held from January 15 to January 31.

    Many students and stakeholders as people were not comfortable with the idea of sending students for offline classes. Catering to the demands and seeing a rise in Covid cases, the government decided to extend this closure. 

    Also read: Coronavirus: India reports 2.71 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 7,743

    Initially, schools and colleges of Uttar Pradesh were closed till today – January 16, 2022, but the exams that were supposed to be held in colleges were to be conducted as per schedule. The government had issued these guidelines in the beginning of the month, along with many other mini lockdown like restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron. 

    UP Schools, Colleges closing related detailed guidelines will be released soon by the government. As of now, there is no clarification on the exams, however, it is likely for the previous SOPs to continue as it is. In case there are any changes in the guidelines, they would be updated here. 

    Several other states are also extending the decision on the closure of schools due to rising Covid-19 cases in the nation.

    Schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till January 31. Similarly, schools in Bengaluru will remain closed till January 31. While schools in Kerala for students up to class 9 will remain closed for physical classes till January 21. And schools in Telangana will remain closed till January 30, amid rising Covid-19 cases.   

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
