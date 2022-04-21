India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

New Delhi has clarified saying that the proposal was processed and approved as per the established norms.

A day after the Japanese administration claimed that India had refused to authorize the entry of a Japanese Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo for Ukraine, New Delhi has clarified saying that the proposal was processed and approved as per the established norms.

Replying to a query, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We had received a request for overflight clearance for Japanese SDF aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo for Ukraine. This was processed and approved as per established norms."

India has also conveyed its approval for picking up humanitarian supplies for Ukrainian refugees from Mumbai using commercial aircraft. The aid will be collected from the United Nations High Commissioners for Refugees depot in Mumbai and be delivered to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries like Poland and Romania.

A lawmaker from the ruling LDF government, Sanae Takaichi, had claimed that India denied entry of a Japanese SDF aircraft to land and pick up humanitarian supplies.

Takaichi, who is said to be a close ally of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, had criticised the government for lack of coordination with New Delhi.

As per the schedule, a Japanese SDF C-2 transport aircraft was supposed to collect supplies like blankets stockpiled by a UN agency in Mumbai and UAE and deliver them to Poland and Romania.

A huge number of refugees have been staying in these countries after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The two countries had welcomed the refugees from the war-strife country.

Japanese media, quoting a government official, reported that India had withdrawn its consent at the last minute. Earlier, New Delhi had agreed to allow the transport aircraft to land in Mumbai.

In the past, the Japanese SDF aircraft had delivered war materials like bulletproof vests and helmets destined for Ukraine via Poland.

