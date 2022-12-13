Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested in Madhya Pradesh over 'kill PM Modi' remark

Congress leader Raja Pateria, who had called for killing the prime minister to save the Constitution, was arrested from Hatta in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He was arrested from Hatta in Damoh at around 5:30 am.

Congress leader Raja Pateria, who stoked a huge controversy after asking people to "be ready to kill Narendra Modi", was on Tuesday arrested over his remark. Pateria was taken into custody at his Hata home in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday had booked the senior Congress leader over his controversial remarks to 'kill Modi' to save the Constitution after an FIR was filed against the leader.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sought action against him and called his speech "an unpardonable crime" in response to the harsh condemnation his comment received. Even though he quickly explained that he meant "defeating" rather than "killing," the Madhya Pradesh government nonetheless ordered a police case against him, so it didn't really help.

Also Read | Political parties call for Pune Bandh on December 13 against Governor's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji

Raja Pateria landed in trouble after he told a gathering to "kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they want to "save" the Constitution.

In his widely shared words, Pateria addresses what looks to be a group of party members and said: "The lives of Dalits, tribal people, and other minorities are in jeopardy because Modi would abolish elections and split society based on religion, caste, and language. Prepare to assassinate Modi if the constitution is to be protected." You have to be prepared to "kill Modi" in the sense of "beating him," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the comments and even targetted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying, "The real face of those pretending to do a Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming out."

Also Read | Give Sanskrit national language status along with Hindi, demands BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel