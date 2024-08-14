Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2024: Why is the Indian flag hoisted, not unfurled on August 15? HERE is the difference

    India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 with flag hoisting, a tradition that symbolizes the nation's rise to freedom. Unlike Republic Day, where the flag is unfurled, Independence Day features flag hoisting, where the Prime Minister raises the flag from the bottom to the top.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on August 15, the nation comes together to commemorate its freedom from colonial rule. There are cultural programs and seminars organized around the nation to pay tribute to the freedom fighters. Part of these programs is a significant tradition-the hoisting of the Indian flag. This is not the same with unfurling of the Indian flag on the Republic Day.

    Also Read: Independence Day 2024: Avoid THESE roads in Delhi for smoother commute

    Understanding the difference between flag hoisting and unfurling

    Often used interchangeably, "flag hoisting" and "flag unfurling" have distinct meanings. The difference lies in how the national flag is presented during Independence Day and Republic Day ceremonies.

    On Independence Day, the flag is positioned at the bottom of the pole and raised (hoisted) by the Prime Minister from the bottom of the pole to the top. This ceremony symbolizes the rise of a new nation, patriotism, and freedom from colonial rule.

    However, on Republic Day, the flag is folded or rolled up and attached to the top of the pole. The President then unveils (unfurls) the flag without pulling it up, renewing the commitment to the principles laid down in the Constitution. This marks the shift from colonial rule to a sovereign, democratic republic.

    Flag hoisting on Independence Day

    The flag hoisting on Independence Day represents the nation's rise to freedom and patriotism. This ceremonial event is accompanied by a military or civilian honour guard, raising the flag while the national anthem is played.

    By understanding the significance of flag hoisting on Independence Day, we appreciate the traditions and symbols that define our nation's history and identity.

    Also Read: Independence Day 2024: How to properly hoist India's national flag? Check Dos and Don'ts

