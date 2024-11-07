Swachch Mahakumbh: 1.5 lakh toilets to be set up across Kumbh Mela area by December 15

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is focusing on making Mahakumbh a clean and hygienic event. The Prayagraj Mela Authority, under the Chief Minister's guidance, aims to complete the installation of 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals by December 15. 
 

Swachch Mahakumbh 1 point 5 lakh toilets to be set up across Kumbh Mela area by December 15 2024 anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 4:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

The Yogi government is dedicated to making Mahakumbh a 'Swachh Kumbh.' Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance, the Prayagraj Mela Authority is working tirelessly to bring this vision to life, with a special emphasis on sanitation. Plans include the installation of over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals across the Mahakumbh area, with a target completion date of December 15. All vendors have been empanelled, and LOAs have been issued to ensure timely execution.

Special Executive Officer for Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, confirmed that the entire sanitation infrastructure, including jet spray cleaning systems and a comprehensive cesspool operation plan, will be ready by December 15. This plan includes provisions like septic tanks and soak pits. 

"To ensure cleanliness and safety, all facilities will be monitored via QR codes. A total of 55 vendors have been empaneled for the large-scale installation, ensuring that devotees and visitors to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh have access to community toilets, minimizing any need for open-area use," she said. 

She further informed that, as per the Chief Minister’s vision, a strong emphasis on sanitation is central to achieving a ‘Swachh Kumbh’ for the upcoming Mahakumbh. "Over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals are being installed to accommodate the immense crowd expected on the main bathing day, Mauni Amavasya, which sees the highest gathering of devotees—estimated at 4 to 5 crore. This extensive setup, designed based on crowd studies, ensures no shortage of facilities on peak days and continuous 24-hour access on regular days, with dedicated cleaning arrangements."

The installation plan includes 49,000 Kannath toilets with soak pits managed by 9 vendors, 12,000 FRP toilets with septic tanks managed by 10 vendors, and 17,000 FRP toilets with soak pits handled by 8 vendors. 
Additionally, 9,000 prefabricated steel-based community toilets with septic tanks and 23,000 with soak pits are being installed, handled by 7 and 8 vendors, respectively. 

The setup also includes 350 mobile toilets with 10 seats each (by 3 vendors), 15,000 cemented toilets (by 3 vendors), and 500 VIP toilets. For urinals, 20,000 FRP-based units are being installed, with 5 vendors assigned to this task.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis dmn

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal AJR

RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal

When Trump 2.0's likely CIA chief pick Kash Patel slammed western media's Ram Mandir coverage vkp

When Trump 2.0's likely CIA chief pick Kash Patel slammed western media's Ram Mandir coverage

India celebrates expression of people's mandate in US: MEA after Donald Trump elected 47th President (WATCH) snt

India celebrates expression of people's mandate in US: MEA after Donald Trump elected 47th President (WATCH)

Kerala: Court delivers life sentences to three in Kollam collectorate blast case dmn

Kerala: Court delivers life sentences to three in Kollam collectorate blast case

Recent Stories

How to manage bad cholesterol this festive season: Tips and strategies vkp

How to manage bad cholesterol this festive season: Tips and strategies

'Jab desh ki baat aati hai...': Robin Uthappa blasts CSK for aiding Rachin Ravindra's practice vkp

'Jab desh ki baat aati hai...': Robin Uthappa blasts CSK for aiding Rachin Ravindra's practice

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis dmn

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

Premature graying: A sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms dmn

Premature graying: A sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms

Premature graying: A sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms dmn

Premature graying: A sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon