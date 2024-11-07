Swachch Mahakumbh: 1.5 lakh toilets to be set up across Kumbh Mela area by December 15

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is focusing on making Mahakumbh a clean and hygienic event. The Prayagraj Mela Authority, under the Chief Minister's guidance, aims to complete the installation of 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals by December 15.

The Yogi government is dedicated to making Mahakumbh a 'Swachh Kumbh.' Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance, the Prayagraj Mela Authority is working tirelessly to bring this vision to life, with a special emphasis on sanitation. Plans include the installation of over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals across the Mahakumbh area, with a target completion date of December 15. All vendors have been empanelled, and LOAs have been issued to ensure timely execution.

Special Executive Officer for Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, confirmed that the entire sanitation infrastructure, including jet spray cleaning systems and a comprehensive cesspool operation plan, will be ready by December 15. This plan includes provisions like septic tanks and soak pits.

"To ensure cleanliness and safety, all facilities will be monitored via QR codes. A total of 55 vendors have been empaneled for the large-scale installation, ensuring that devotees and visitors to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh have access to community toilets, minimizing any need for open-area use," she said.

She further informed that, as per the Chief Minister’s vision, a strong emphasis on sanitation is central to achieving a ‘Swachh Kumbh’ for the upcoming Mahakumbh. "Over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals are being installed to accommodate the immense crowd expected on the main bathing day, Mauni Amavasya, which sees the highest gathering of devotees—estimated at 4 to 5 crore. This extensive setup, designed based on crowd studies, ensures no shortage of facilities on peak days and continuous 24-hour access on regular days, with dedicated cleaning arrangements."

The installation plan includes 49,000 Kannath toilets with soak pits managed by 9 vendors, 12,000 FRP toilets with septic tanks managed by 10 vendors, and 17,000 FRP toilets with soak pits handled by 8 vendors.

Additionally, 9,000 prefabricated steel-based community toilets with septic tanks and 23,000 with soak pits are being installed, handled by 7 and 8 vendors, respectively.

The setup also includes 350 mobile toilets with 10 seats each (by 3 vendors), 15,000 cemented toilets (by 3 vendors), and 500 VIP toilets. For urinals, 20,000 FRP-based units are being installed, with 5 vendors assigned to this task.

