ICC World Cup final: Nationwide prayers emerge in support of India ahead clash against Australia (WATCH)

In a spiritual ceremony at Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain Mahakal temple, a 'Bhasma aarti' was conducted on Sunday morning, seeking divine blessings for India's triumph in the ICC World Cup final against Australia.

Ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final showdown between India and Australia in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, fervent fans nationwide flocked to religious sites, offering prayers and hopeful chants for Team India's triumph. Adorned in blue attire, enthusiasts brandished banners bearing the likenesses of Indian cricket stars, echoing spirited slogans while waving the national flag.

The monumental clash is set to unfold at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium at 2 pm today, sparking vibrant displays of support across the country.

ICC World Cup final: Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minute, passenger advisory issued

In Pune, Maharashtra, devotees conducted a special aarti at the Shree Siddhivinayak temple, dedicating prayers for the victory of Team India. Videos shared by news agency ANI captured scenes of fervent supporters holding up images of cricket icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar during the rituals.

At Uttar Pradesh's Scindia Ghat in Varanasi, fervent devotees congregated to offer prayers and support to the Indian team, waving flags and proudly displaying placards adorned with the cricketers' images.

Elsewhere, at the Madurai Ganesha temple in Tamil Nadu, a group devoutly prayed for India's success, clutching portraits of the national team's players.

In a spiritual ceremony at Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain Mahakal temple, a 'Bhasma aarti' was conducted on Sunday morning, seeking divine blessings for India's triumph in the ICC World Cup final against Australia.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Officials strategize rescue ops as hope hangs on desperate efforts; check details

Simultaneously, spirited scenes emerged from Kolkata as a group of enthusiastic children, donning cricket-themed attire, rallied for India, chanting spirited slogans like 'Jeetega, Jeetega, India Jeetega' (India will triumph).