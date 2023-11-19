Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ICC World Cup final: Nationwide prayers emerge in support of India ahead clash against Australia (WATCH)

    In a spiritual ceremony at Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain Mahakal temple, a 'Bhasma aarti' was conducted on Sunday morning, seeking divine blessings for India's triumph in the ICC World Cup final against Australia.

    ICC World Cup final: Nationwide prayers emerge in support of India ahead clash against Australia (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    Ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final showdown between India and Australia in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, fervent fans nationwide flocked to religious sites, offering prayers and hopeful chants for Team India's triumph. Adorned in blue attire, enthusiasts brandished banners bearing the likenesses of Indian cricket stars, echoing spirited slogans while waving the national flag.

    The monumental clash is set to unfold at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium at 2 pm today, sparking vibrant displays of support across the country.

    ICC World Cup final: Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minute, passenger advisory issued

    In Pune, Maharashtra, devotees conducted a special aarti at the Shree Siddhivinayak temple, dedicating prayers for the victory of Team India. Videos shared by news agency ANI captured scenes of fervent supporters holding up images of cricket icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar during the rituals.

    At Uttar Pradesh's Scindia Ghat in Varanasi, fervent devotees congregated to offer prayers and support to the Indian team, waving flags and proudly displaying placards adorned with the cricketers' images.

    Elsewhere, at the Madurai Ganesha temple in Tamil Nadu, a group devoutly prayed for India's success, clutching portraits of the national team's players.

    In a spiritual ceremony at Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain Mahakal temple, a 'Bhasma aarti' was conducted on Sunday morning, seeking divine blessings for India's triumph in the ICC World Cup final against Australia.

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Officials strategize rescue ops as hope hangs on desperate efforts; check details

    Simultaneously, spirited scenes emerged from Kolkata as a group of enthusiastic children, donning cricket-themed attire, rallied for India, chanting spirited slogans like 'Jeetega, Jeetega, India Jeetega' (India will triumph).

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Over 2000 complaints received on day one from people in Kasaragod urging govt intervention anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Over 2000 complaints received on day one from people in Kasaragod urging govt intervention

    Delhi air quality remains very poor after pollution curbs lifted schools to reopen on Monday gcw

    Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' after pollution curbs lifted, schools to reopen on Monday

    Kerala: Police arrest 10 people from across state for child pornography anr

    Kerala: Police arrest 10 people from across state for child pornography

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Officials strategize rescue ops as hope hangs on desperate efforts; check details AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Officials strategize rescue ops as hope hangs on desperate efforts; check details

    ICC World Cup final: Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minute, passenger advisory issued AJR

    ICC World Cup final: Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minute, passenger advisory issued

    Recent Stories

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show

    India vs Australia 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH) snt

    IND vs AUS: 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH)

    World Toilet Day 2023 7 essential hygiene tips for everyone gcw eai

    World Toilet Day 2023: 7 essential hygiene tips for everyone

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza pact in progress to free hostages, halt clashes in hope for peace - Report

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza pact in progress to free hostages, halt clashes in hope for peace - Report

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon