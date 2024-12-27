Hyderabad: PhD student ends life after harassment over financial dispute, leaves video message (WATCH)

PhD student Pulavathi Deepti from Hyderabad ended her life after being harassed over a financial dispute involving her father. In a heartbreaking recorded message, she blamed constable Anil and his family for her death. Police have filed cases against the accused for abetment of suicide.

A 29-year-old PhD student, Pulavathi Deepti ended her life in Hyderabad’s Nacharam area after allegedly facing constant harassment from a family over financial issues related to her father. Deepti, who had been pursuing her PhD at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in Hyderabad, tragically committed suicide on Wednesday, December 26, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her home.

According to the police, Deepti had been under immense pressure after a dispute arose over her father Sangeeth Rao’s dealings with a local constable, Billa Anil. In 2022, Anil had paid Deepti's father Rs. 15 lakh with the promise that his wife would be given a job at IICT. However, the job was never provided, and when Anil sought his money back, Deepti, who had been living with her mother for the past two years, was caught in the middle. Deepti did not know about her father's dealings with Anil and was shocked when Anil repeatedly contacted her, demanding money.



Despite Deepti’s explanations that her father was responsible and that she had no involvement in the matter, the harassment continued. According to Deepti’s family, Anil and his wife, Anita, filed a complaint at the Nacharam police station and forced Deepti to take responsibility for the money. The situation worsened when Anil and his family members allegedly demanded a sum of Rs. 35 lakh from Deepti to withdraw the complaint. Deepti reportedly felt trapped and helpless, leading to depression.

On the night of her death, Deepti recorded a heartbreaking selfie video on her mobile phone, blaming Anil, his wife Anita, and her uncle Somaiya for the immense pressure she had been under. In the video, Deepti tearfully stated that the harassment and false cases filed against her had ruined her life. She expressed that she could no longer bear the stress and hoped that justice would prevail even after her death. Deepti’s final wish was for her body to be donated for medical research.



The video, which was found after Deepti’s death, has become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. Police have now booked Anita, Anil, Somaiya, and another individual named Saidulu under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the role of the police in harassing Deepti despite her attempts to clarify her position. While the Nacharam police have denied the allegations of harassment, Deepti’s family and supporters are calling for justice.

