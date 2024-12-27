Hyderabad: PhD student ends life after harassment over financial dispute, leaves video message (WATCH)

PhD student Pulavathi Deepti from Hyderabad ended her life after being harassed over a financial dispute involving her father. In a heartbreaking recorded message, she blamed constable Anil and his family for her death. Police have filed cases against the accused for abetment of suicide.

Hyderabad: PhD student ends life after harassment over financial dispute, leaves video message (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

A 29-year-old PhD student, Pulavathi Deepti ended her life in Hyderabad’s Nacharam area after allegedly facing constant harassment from a family over financial issues related to her father. Deepti, who had been pursuing her PhD at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in Hyderabad, tragically committed suicide on Wednesday, December 26, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her home.

According to the police, Deepti had been under immense pressure after a dispute arose over her father Sangeeth Rao’s dealings with a local constable, Billa Anil. In 2022, Anil had paid Deepti's father Rs. 15 lakh with the promise that his wife would be given a job at IICT. However, the job was never provided, and when Anil sought his money back, Deepti, who had been living with her mother for the past two years, was caught in the middle. Deepti did not know about her father's dealings with Anil and was shocked when Anil repeatedly contacted her, demanding money.

Groom's father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at bride’s house in Pakistan, video goes viral (WATCH)

Despite Deepti’s explanations that her father was responsible and that she had no involvement in the matter, the harassment continued. According to Deepti’s family, Anil and his wife, Anita, filed a complaint at the Nacharam police station and forced Deepti to take responsibility for the money. The situation worsened when Anil and his family members allegedly demanded a sum of Rs. 35 lakh from Deepti to withdraw the complaint. Deepti reportedly felt trapped and helpless, leading to depression.

On the night of her death, Deepti recorded a heartbreaking selfie video on her mobile phone, blaming Anil, his wife Anita, and her uncle Somaiya for the immense pressure she had been under. In the video, Deepti tearfully stated that the harassment and false cases filed against her had ruined her life. She expressed that she could no longer bear the stress and hoped that justice would prevail even after her death. Deepti’s final wish was for her body to be donated for medical research.

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar hints at quitting films amid Allu Arjun's ongoing controversy; Read on

The video, which was found after Deepti’s death, has become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. Police have now booked Anita, Anil, Somaiya, and another individual named Saidulu under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the role of the police in harassing Deepti despite her attempts to clarify her position. While the Nacharam police have denied the allegations of harassment, Deepti’s family and supporters are calling for justice.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked vkp

'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors dmn

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Anna University sexual assault case dmn

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Anna University sexual assault case

Year Ender 2024 INS Arighaat to LCH Prachand: A look at defence platforms commissioned in 2024 snt

Year Ender 2024 | INS Arighaat to LCH Prachand: A look at defence platforms commissioned in 2024

Recent Stories

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering NTI

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 top 5 value packed smartphone of 2024 you cant miss gcw

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24: Top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024 you can’t miss

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000 NTI

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92: Here's why former PM wore blue turban; Read on ATG

Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92: Here's why former PM wore blue turban; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon