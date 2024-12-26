Groom's father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at bride’s house in Pakistan, video goes viral (WATCH)

A groom's father in Pakistan rented a plane to drop millions of rupees on the bride's house, sparking both criticism and amusement on social media.

Grooms father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at brides house in Pakistan, video goes viral
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

We see bizarre wedding trends every now and then, especially in India. This range from a wedding car decorated with cauliflowers, leafy greens, carrots, brinjal and radish, welcoming the couple on bullock carts, bursting crackers outside their residences, making the newlywed do some tasks and so on.

Now, in a fresh additional from Pakistan, a groom's father rented a plane for his son's wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride's house. A video of a plane dropping cash is now going viral on social media. The incident apparently took place in Hyderabad, a city in the Sindh province of Pakistan. 

Netizens are amazed by this development and they are both criticizing the unnecessary waste of money while some others see the funny side of it.  

"The groom's father rented a plane for his son's wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride's house. Now it seems the groom will continue to pay off his father's debt for the rest of his life," a user on X captioned the viral video.

