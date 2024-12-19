Hyderabad's New Year celebrations under watch: Police sets timelines for events, bars, and pubs

Organisers have been instructed to prohibit firecrackers and firearms at events. To prevent overcrowding, the police advised against overselling tickets, which could lead to potential law-and-order disruptions.

The Rachakonda Police on Wednesday (December 18) issued guidelines for New Year's Eve celebrations in Hyderabad, mandating strict adherence to ensure safety and law and order. Event organisers, for both indoor and outdoor gatherings, must obtain police permission at least 12 days in advance.

According to the guidelines, outdoor sound systems must cease operations by 10 pm, while indoor setups can continue until 1 am. Events at farmhouses and pubs must conclude within the stipulated timeframes, and bars and restaurants are required to comply with operational rules beyond regular hours.

Organisers have been instructed to prohibit firecrackers and firearms at events. To prevent overcrowding, the police advised against overselling tickets, which could lead to potential law-and-order disruptions. All event premises, including parking areas, must have CCTV surveillance under the Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013.

Special arrangements for women and children have been mandated, including designated entryways and women security guards. Organisers must ensure security personnel behave politely and prioritize safety. Separate enclosures for bachelors and families are required, with measures to prevent unauthorized access between zones.

The police also called for decency in dance performances, prohibiting obscenity, nudity, or inappropriate gestures. Organisers failing to comply will face criminal action.

To address issues of intoxication, event management must provide drivers and cabs for inebriated attendees. Additionally, sniffer dogs will be deployed at several venues to detect drugs and narcotics.

