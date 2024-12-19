Hyderabad's New Year celebrations under watch: Police sets timelines for events, bars, and pubs

Organisers have been instructed to prohibit firecrackers and firearms at events. To prevent overcrowding, the police advised against overselling tickets, which could lead to potential law-and-order disruptions.

Hyderabad New Year celebrations under watch: Police sets timelines for events, bars, and pubs AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

The Rachakonda Police on Wednesday (December 18) issued guidelines for New Year's Eve celebrations in Hyderabad, mandating strict adherence to ensure safety and law and order. Event organisers, for both indoor and outdoor gatherings, must obtain police permission at least 12 days in advance.

According to the guidelines, outdoor sound systems must cease operations by 10 pm, while indoor setups can continue until 1 am. Events at farmhouses and pubs must conclude within the stipulated timeframes, and bars and restaurants are required to comply with operational rules beyond regular hours.

Chaos after BJP MP suffers head injury, blames Rahul Gandhi amid protests outside Parliament; He reacts| WATCH

Organisers have been instructed to prohibit firecrackers and firearms at events. To prevent overcrowding, the police advised against overselling tickets, which could lead to potential law-and-order disruptions. All event premises, including parking areas, must have CCTV surveillance under the Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013.

Special arrangements for women and children have been mandated, including designated entryways and women security guards. Organisers must ensure security personnel behave politely and prioritize safety. Separate enclosures for bachelors and families are required, with measures to prevent unauthorized access between zones.

The police also called for decency in dance performances, prohibiting obscenity, nudity, or inappropriate gestures. Organisers failing to comply will face criminal action.

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing

To address issues of intoxication, event management must provide drivers and cabs for inebriated attendees. Additionally, sniffer dogs will be deployed at several venues to detect drugs and narcotics.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave shk

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave

Kerala suspicion surrounds woman death as son tries to bury body in vennala kochi son arrested anr

Kerala: Suspicion surrounds woman’s death as son tries to bury body in Kochi's Vennala; arrested

Chaos after BJP MP suffers head injury, blames Rahul Gandhi amid protests outside Parliament; He reacts (WATCH) shk

Chaos after BJP MP suffers head injury, blames Rahul Gandhi amid protests outside Parliament; He reacts| WATCH

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing dmn

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing

UP Assembly passes landmark bills to transform higher education, welcomes foreign university campuses vkp

UP Assembly passes landmark bills to transform higher education, welcomes foreign university campuses

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's gorgeous saree looks for weddings, parties RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's gorgeous saree looks for weddings, parties

Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee to Pankaj: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024 NTI

Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024

Banking hours in Madhya Pradesh to change from January 2025; Check details gcw

Banking hours in Madhya Pradesh to change from January 2025; Check details

West Bengal govt gifts employees 6% DA raise to ring in New Year; check details AJR

West Bengal govt gifts employees 6% DA raise to ring in New Year; check details

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave shk

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon