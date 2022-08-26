Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How a mosque in Kerala is waging a war against drug menace

    A member of the Padannakkad jamaat committee said those who are part of their mosque if found to be involved in drug-related activities, would be removed or sidelined from the mahal committee. The police has applauded the daring move made by the Padannakkad jamaat committee.

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    A mahal (mosque) committee in a village in Kerala's Kasaragod district has made a landmark decision to exclude or isolate community members who engage in drug-related activities. The police has applauded the daring move made by the Padannakkad jamaat committee, and a senior official met the committee members and assured them of support for the model effort.

    According to a committee member, members of their mosque who are discovered to be engaging in drug-related activities would be expelled or demoted from the mahal committee. The member indicated that unless the committee was satisfied that they had fixed their mistake, they would not be permitted to return.

    Additionally, he mentioned that they will initially run an awareness campaign among a small group of the mosque's member families. Speaking to PTI, Kanhangad Deputy SP P Balakrishnan Nair said the Padannakkad jamaat committee's action is a step in the right direction. He added that the police were already carrying out different campaigns and efforts to stop drug-related activities in the region.

    He said that those who are excluded will not be allowed to take part in community events or get married because the latter required the committee's approval. Others would also stop interacting with them, he added. The officer claimed that the neighbourhood had a number of such such groups, but they were hesitant to act out of concern for the potential fallout.

    However, they now might be encouraged to follow in the footsteps of the Padannakkad jamaat committee, he said. He also said the Padannakkad jamaat committee will have the full support of the police.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
