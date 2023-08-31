Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adani Group rejects allegations of 'Hidden Foreign Investors' amidst controversy

    The group clarified that these allegations are based on cases from a decade ago when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had probed accusations related to over invoicing, overseas fund transfers, related party transactions, and investments through Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

    Adani Group rejects allegations of hidden foreign investors amidst controversy AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Amidst recent allegations raised by the George Soros-owned Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, the Adani Group has firmly rejected any claims of concealed foreign investors. Dismissing these allegations, the group asserted that they perceive the reports as an orchestrated attempt to revive the baseless Hindenburg report, backed by Soros-funded interests and a portion of the foreign media.

    The Adani Group's statement highlighted that these claims are not novel, as they were anticipated and reported by the media last week.

    The group clarified that these allegations are based on cases from a decade ago when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had probed accusations related to over invoicing, overseas fund transfers, related party transactions, and investments through Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

    The Adani Group's statement further revealed that an independent adjudicating authority and an appellate tribunal had both ruled that there was no over-valuation and that the transactions adhered to applicable legal norms.

    The case reached its conclusion in March 2023 when the Supreme Court of India ruled in favor of the group. In light of this ruling, the group emphasized that since there was no over-valuation, the allegations pertaining to fund transfers lack relevance and a solid foundation.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 485 Aug 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 485 Aug 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Shivlinga shaped fountain for G20 Summit triggers outrage, netizens call it mockery of Hinduism, sacrilege

    'Mockery of Hinduism... sacrilege...' Shivlinga-shaped fountain for G20 Summit triggers outrage

    Kerala News LIVE August 31 2023 major highlights updates developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 'I stand with farmers...' Actor Jayasurya firm on statements made on plight of farmers

    G20 Summit: From Jyotirlingas to fighter jets, India ready to receive world leaders

    G20 Summit: From Jyotirlingas to fighter jets, India ready to receive world leaders

    Recent Stories

    Mamta Banerjee invites Bachchan family on Durga Puja to Kolkata; West Bengal CM shares some interesting photos RBA

    Mamta Banerjee invites Bachchan family on Durga Puja to Kolkata; West Bengal CM shares some interesting photos

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's spectacular century leads Pakistan to victory against Nepal osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's spectacular century leads Pakistan to victory against Nepal

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors

    Petrol and Diesel prices today: Check August 31 fuel cost in your city

    Petrol and Diesel prices today: Check August 31 fuel cost in your city

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 485 Aug 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 485 Aug 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon