Bengaluru school's 'Bible in bag' clause sparks a row; Right-wing groups oppose

Yet another religious row has erupted in Karnataka, this time over a school in Bengaluru reportedly making it mandatory for students to carry Bible to school.

Reports claimed that the Clarence High School in Bengaluru has reportedly made parents sign an undertaking that they would not object to their children carrying the Bible to school.

A portion of the alleged undertaking sent by the school administration to parents asks them to affirm that their children will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for their own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during their stay at Clarence High School.

Right-wing groups gave latched on to the matter and termed it a violation of the Karnataka education act.

Mohan Gowda, the spokesperson for the Janajagruti Samiti, said that non-Christian children studying in the school are being forced to accept a particular community's education. There is a conspiracy to snatch away their religious rights are being snatched away. We have approached the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh. We will meet him. If the state government does not take action, we will approach the high court and file a Public Interest Litigation."

The school has reportedly maintained a defiant stand on the matter and said that it provides a Bible-based education.

The controversy comes at a time when the state government is working on a plan to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that a decision on adding the Bhagavad Gita to the school curriculum will be taken post deliberations.

The state education minister, however, has made it abundantly clear that he favours the introduction of the Bhagavad Gita in the state curriculum. Recently, Nagesh told media persons that the Bhagavad Gita has been read by people for many years in this country. He was quoted by the media as saying, 'The scripture is read by all people and it has been translated into all the languages across the world. To improve the morale of students, we will discuss this with the academicians and experts first.'

