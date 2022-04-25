Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru school's 'Bible in bag' clause sparks a row; Right-wing groups oppose

    The Clarence High School in Bengaluru has reportedly made parents sign an undertaking that they would not object to their children carrying the Bible to school

    Bengaluru school's 'Bible in bag' clause sparks a row; Right-wing groups oppose
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 9:01 AM IST

    Yet another religious row has erupted in Karnataka, this time over a school in Bengaluru reportedly making it mandatory for students to carry Bible to school.

    Reports claimed that the Clarence High School in Bengaluru has reportedly made parents sign an undertaking that they would not object to their children carrying the Bible to school.

    A portion of the alleged undertaking sent by the school administration to parents asks them to affirm that their children will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for their own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during their stay at Clarence High School.

    Right-wing groups gave latched on to the matter and termed it a violation of the Karnataka education act. 

    Mohan Gowda, the spokesperson for the Janajagruti Samiti, said that non-Christian children studying in the school are being forced to accept a particular community's education. There is a conspiracy to snatch away their religious rights are being snatched away. We have approached the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh. We will meet him. If the state government does not take action, we will approach the high court and file a Public Interest Litigation."

    The school has reportedly maintained a defiant stand on the matter and said that it provides a Bible-based education.

    The controversy comes at a time when the state government is working on a plan to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that a decision on adding the Bhagavad Gita to the school curriculum will be taken post deliberations.

    The state education minister, however, has made it abundantly clear that he favours the introduction of the Bhagavad Gita in the state curriculum. Recently, Nagesh told media persons that the Bhagavad Gita has been read by people for many years in this country. He was quoted by the media as saying, 'The scripture is read by all people and it has been translated into all the languages across the world. To improve the morale of students, we will discuss this with the academicians and experts first.'

    Watch: CISF personnel playing with a kid at Delhi airport; netizens love it

    Also Read: India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals

    Representative image

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Woman in Patna falls into a manhole while talking on phone-tgy

    Watch: Woman in Patna falls into a manhole while talking on phone

    Watch CISF personnel playing with a kid at Delhi airport; netizens love it-tgy

    Watch: CISF personnel playing with a kid at Delhi airport; netizens love it

    Thank you Guwahati PM Modi tweets after BJP sweeps civic polls gcw

    'Thank you Guwahati!': PM Modi tweets after BJP sweeps civic polls

    Delhis Ashram underpass opened for public - adt

    Delhi's Ashram underpass opened for public

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancelled bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancels bail

    Recent Stories

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme - adt

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK punjab-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul century-led Lucknow Super Giants hands 8th loss to Mumbai Indians, netizens in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rahul's century-led Lucknow hands 8th loss to Mumbai, netizens in disbelief

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, lucknow super giants-mumbai indians: KL Rahul slams second season century; Twitter charmed-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul slams 2nd season century; Twitter charmed

    Serbia Open 2022: Andrey Rublev stuns Novak Djokovic to win maiden Belgrade crown; fans startled-ayh

    Serbia Open 2022: Andrey Rublev stuns Novak Djokovic to win maiden Belgrade crown; fans startled

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon