Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande begins 2-day visit to Ladakh, reviews 'Pravat Prahaar' exercise

As per India’s foreign ministry, the troops of India and China have to disengage from the area by September 12, which the two sides also have to mutually verify.

With the troops of India and China commenced disengagement process from Gogra-Hotsprings area on the Line of Actual Control, Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande visited Ladakh sector and reviewed the ongoing exercise “Pravat Prahaar” on Saturday.

The exercise is being conducted to validate the Indian Army’s concepts with new equipment that has been inducted in eastern Ladakh along the LAC with China.

Gen Pande, who is on a 2-day visit to Ladakh sector, was briefed on operational preparedness by commanders on the ground.

An Indian Army official said that the Army Chief interacted with the officers and troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and professional standards.

The exercise ‘Parvat Prahaar’ also called ‘attack on the mountain’, is taking place on the Ladakh plateau at an altitude in excess of 14,000 feet.

The two sides have to dismantle all the temporary structures and infrastructures that have been built since the border standoff began in May 2020.

During the 16th round of Corps Commanders level talks that was held on July 17, both sides had decided on carrying out the process.