Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande begins 2-day visit to Ladakh, reviews 'Pravat Prahaar' exercise

    As per India’s foreign ministry, the troops of India and China have to disengage from the area by September 12, which the two sides also have to mutually verify. 

    Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande begins 2-day visit to Ladakh, reviews 'Pravat Prahaar' exercise
    Author
    Ashish Gupta
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    With the troops of India and China commenced disengagement process from Gogra-Hotsprings area on the Line of Actual Control, Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande visited Ladakh sector and reviewed the ongoing exercise “Pravat Prahaar” on Saturday. 

    The exercise is being conducted to validate the Indian Army’s concepts with new equipment that has been inducted in eastern Ladakh along the LAC with China.

    Also read: Lucknow hotel tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath suspends several officials for irregularities, negligence

    Gen Pande, who is on a 2-day visit to Ladakh sector, was briefed on operational preparedness by commanders on the ground. 

     

    An Indian Army official said that the Army Chief interacted with the officers and troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and professional standards.

    The exercise ‘Parvat Prahaar’ also called ‘attack on the mountain’, is taking place on the Ladakh plateau at an altitude in excess of 14,000 feet.

    Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Military camp, road in Kibithu named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat

    As per India’s foreign ministry, the troops of India and China have to disengage from the area by September 12, which the two sides also have to mutually verify. 

    The two sides have to dismantle all the temporary structures and infrastructures that have been built since the border standoff began in May 2020. 

    During the 16th round of Corps Commanders level talks that was held on July 17, both sides had decided on carrying out the process.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arunachal Pradesh: Military camp, road in Kibithu named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat snt

    Arunachal Pradesh: Military camp, road in Kibithu named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat

    Gogra Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    gujarat 26/11 hero Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadoriya family refuses to accept 'Shaurya Chakra' sent by post; call it an 'insult' snt

    26/11 hero's family refuses to accept 'Shaurya Chakra' sent by post; call it an 'insult'

    India and China begin disengagement at Gogra-Hotsprings

    India and China begin disengagement at Gogra-Hotsprings

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

    Recent Stories

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru RBA

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes east Papua New Guinea; Official issue Tsunami warning AJR

    7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes east Papua New Guinea; Official issue Tsunami warning

    Lucknow hotel tragedy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspends several officials for irregularities, negligence - adt

    Lucknow hotel tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath suspends several officials for irregularities, negligence

    Prabhas uncle Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad RBA

    Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: India's national flags fly at half-mast in all govt buildings AJR

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: India's national flag fly at half-mast in all govt buildings

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon