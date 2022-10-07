Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana: Zila Parishad voting to begin on October 30, panchayat election on November 2

    The state election commissioner, Dhanpat Singh, said in Panchkula that the poll schedule for the remaining 12 districts would be announced later. The model code of conduct is now in effect in the ten voting districts in the first phase.

    Haryana: Zila Parishad voting to begin on October 30, panchayat election on November 2
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    The Haryana State Election Commission announced the election schedule for all three tiers of Panchayati raj institutions in the ten districts of Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar on Friday. The elections for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will take place on October 30, while the panchayat poll will take place on November 2.

    The state election commissioner, Dhanpat Singh, said in Panchkula that the poll schedule for the remaining 12 districts would be announced later. The model code of conduct is now in effect in the ten districts that will vote in the first phase.

    "No official associated with election work shall be transferred from his/her current place of posting until the poll process is completed," Dhanpat Singh said. The first phase's nominations will be accepted from October 14 to October 19. The polls will be open from 7 am to 6 pm.

    Haryana has 22 Zila Parishads with a total of 411 members. The members will then choose the 22 Zila Parishad chiefs. The state has 143 panchayat samitis with a total of 3,081 members who will elect their respective presidents.

    More than 61,000 panches will be elected in the state's 6,220-gramme panchayats, and 6,220 sarpanches will be elected directly by villagers.

    The counting of sarpanches and panches' votes will occur immediately after the polls close on November 2. He stated that the results of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti would be announced later.

    Also Read: Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Also Read: Will take 4-5 years to resolve stubble burning issue: Punjab pollution control body

    Also Read: Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
