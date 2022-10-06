Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

The WHO said unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol were found as contaminants when samples of the four products were analysed in the laboratory.

Four cough and cold syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited have been linked to 66 deaths among children in Gambia, by the World Health Organisation. Issuing a medical product alert, the WHO said that the four products -- Magrip N Cold Syrup, Promethazine Oral Solution, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup -- have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries.

While stating that WHO is conducting further investigation with the company situated in Kundli, Sonepat, and regulatory authorities in India, the health agency's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, "While the contaminated products have so far only been detected in The Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries. WHO recommends that all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further patient harm."

According to WHO, the manufacturer has allegedly not provided guarantees to the global health watchdog on the quality and safety of the products. The WHO said unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol were found as contaminants when samples of the four products were analysed in the laboratory.

Both Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol can be fatal to humans when consumed, the WHO said, adding that the toxic effects could include diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, abdominal pain, vomiting, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury leading to death.