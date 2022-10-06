Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    The WHO said unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol were found as contaminants when samples of the four products were analysed in the laboratory. 

    Oct 6, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    Four cough and cold syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited have been linked to 66 deaths among children in Gambia, by the World Health Organisation. Issuing a medical product alert, the WHO said that the four products -- Magrip N Cold Syrup, Promethazine Oral Solution, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup -- have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries.

    Also Read: Narendra Modi government probes WHO's complaint about India-made cough syrups

    While stating that WHO is conducting further investigation with the company situated in Kundli, Sonepat, and regulatory authorities in India, the health agency's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, "While the contaminated products have so far only been detected in The Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries. WHO recommends that all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further patient harm."

    According to WHO, the manufacturer has allegedly not provided guarantees to the global health watchdog on the quality and safety of the products. The WHO said unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol were found as contaminants when samples of the four products were analysed in the laboratory. 

    Both Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol can be fatal to humans when consumed, the WHO said, adding that the toxic effects could include diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, abdominal pain, vomiting, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury leading to death.

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Top Stories

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Must See

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia
    India News

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II
    India News

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance