Haryana Budget 2022: Khattar proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore state budget, focus on women

The Haryana Assembly's budget session began on March 2 and will end on March 22. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on March 7 that his government would offer free iPads to students in Classes 10 through 12.

Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar administration submitted a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday. Keeping women in mind, CM Khattar, who also serves as Finance Minister, launched the Haryana Matrushakti Scheme, the Sahbhagita Scheme, and the Sushma Swaraj Award. The Haryana Assembly's budget session began on March 2 and will end on March 22. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on March 7 that his government would offer free iPads to students in Classes 10 through 12.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the Finance responsibility, proposed a Budget of Rs 1,77,255.99 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23, a 15.6% increase over the Budget size of Rs 1,53,384 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Keeping women in mind, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar introduced the Haryana Matrushakti Scheme, Sahbhagita Scheme, and Sushma Swaraj Award. The 'Sushma Swaraj Award' will be granted to women who have made important contributions or achieved great things in many fields. "The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of Rs 5 lakh," Khattar said while presenting the Haryana Budget in the state Assembly.

According to the Chief Minister, women from households with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh based on 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family ID) verified data who want to become entrepreneurs in any venture, trade, or company will be eligible for soft loans from financial institutions.

Khattar stated that the loans would be in the amount of Rs 3 lakh, with a 7% interest subsidy granted for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the Haryana government committed Rs 8,925.52 crore towards health. The Haryana Budget 2022 outlay was made up of 34.4 per cent capital expenditure (Rs 61,057.36 crore) and 65.6% revenue expenditure (Rs 1,16,198.36 crore).

Also Read | Karnataka Budget 2022 updates: Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu Project, no hike in taxes

Also Read | Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Health budget increased, focus on state infra

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced