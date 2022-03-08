Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Budget 2022: Khattar proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore state budget, focus on women

    The Haryana Assembly's budget session began on March 2 and will end on March 22. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on March 7 that his government would offer free iPads to students in Classes 10 through 12.
     

    Haryana Budget 2022 Khattar proposes over Rs 1 dot 77 lakh crore state budget focus on women gcw
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    Haryana, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar administration submitted a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday. Keeping women in mind, CM Khattar, who also serves as Finance Minister, launched the Haryana Matrushakti Scheme, the Sahbhagita Scheme, and the Sushma Swaraj Award. The Haryana Assembly's budget session began on March 2 and will end on March 22. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on March 7 that his government would offer free iPads to students in Classes 10 through 12.

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the Finance responsibility, proposed a Budget of Rs 1,77,255.99 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23, a 15.6% increase over the Budget size of Rs 1,53,384 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22.

    Keeping women in mind, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar introduced the Haryana Matrushakti Scheme, Sahbhagita Scheme, and Sushma Swaraj Award. The 'Sushma Swaraj Award' will be granted to women who have made important contributions or achieved great things in many fields. "The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of Rs 5 lakh," Khattar said while presenting the Haryana Budget in the state Assembly.

    According to the Chief Minister, women from households with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh based on 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family ID) verified data who want to become entrepreneurs in any venture, trade, or company will be eligible for soft loans from financial institutions.

    Khattar stated that the loans would be in the amount of Rs 3 lakh, with a 7% interest subsidy granted for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the Haryana government committed Rs 8,925.52 crore towards health. The Haryana Budget 2022 outlay was made up of 34.4 per cent capital expenditure (Rs 61,057.36 crore) and 65.6% revenue expenditure (Rs 1,16,198.36 crore).

    Also Read  | Karnataka Budget 2022 updates: Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu Project, no hike in taxes

    Also Read | Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Health budget increased, focus on state infra

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    President Kovind confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021-dnm

    President Kovind confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021

    India China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander level talks on March 11-dnm

    India, China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander level talks on March 11

    India to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 accelerate green projects PM Modi gcw

    India to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, accelerate green projects: PM Modi

    Indian student's body, who was killed in Ukraine, to return when shelling stops, says Karnataka CM

    Indian student's body, who was killed in Ukraine, to return when shelling stops, says Karnataka CM

    Russia Ukraine crisis Kyiv claims Indians among foreigners fighting war

    Ukraine claims Indians among foreigners fighting against Russia

    Recent Stories

    Watch Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Watch: Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    When reel Bachchhan Paandey meets Real Life Bachchhan Paandey; what happens next RCB

    When reel Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) meets real-life Bachchhan Paandey; what happens next

    President Kovind confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021-dnm

    President Kovind confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021

    India China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander level talks on March 11-dnm

    India, China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander level talks on March 11

    India to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 accelerate green projects PM Modi gcw

    India to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, accelerate green projects: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon
    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Video Icon
    Walked 24 kms Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp gcw

    'Walked 24 kms...' Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp

    Video Icon