Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages

The festival of Ugadi is being celebrated across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The festival marks the beginning of the new year in these states. Ugadi or Yugadi is derived from the Sanskrit words 'Yuga' meaning age and 'Adi' meaning beginning. Ugadi is observed on Chaitra, Shukla Paksha Pratipada. The day also marks the Chaitra Navratri festivities. In Maharashtra, the day is celebrated as Gudi Padwa.

As per Hindu mythology, on this auspicious day, Lord Brahma initiated the creation of the universe. Another mythological belief is that Lord Vishnu, on this day, took the avatar of Matsya.

Let's take a look at some wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages you can share with your friends and family:

* On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I hope and pray to God that he blesses you with success and good health.

* Wishing you a bounty of good luck and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

* May this new year bring millions of joys in your life. Happy Ugadi!

* Wishing you a vibrant and prosperous new year. Sending warm wishes on the joyous occasion of Ugadi.

* May the new year user in colours of joy and happiness in your life. Hope and pray for good health and wellness. Best wishes on Ugadi to you and your family.

* Ugadi 2022 greetings to you and your loved ones.

* On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

* May God bless you with good health and wealth, peace and prosperity on the joyous occasion of Ugadi.

* Hope the year ahead brings with it renewed hopes and new memories to cherish. Happy Ugadi.

* May God bless you and fulfil all your wishes in this new year. Happy Ugadi

* Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Ugadi.

* May God shower his blessings on you and your family this new year. Happy Ugadi

* Praying that this New Year brings happiness in abundance for you and your family. Happy Ugadi