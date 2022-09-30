Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shashi Tharoor fixes India map blunder on by Congress presidential poll manifesto

    Tharoor's manifesto booklet -- with the tagline 'Think Tomorrow, Think Tharoor' -- has a map with a network of dots depicting Congress units across the country. However, the map left out parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh illegally occupied by Pakistan and China.

    India map blunder by Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor landed in controversy when he shared a distorted map of India in his election manifesto. The distorted map of India omitted portions of Jammu and Kashmir. The error, though, seemed to be inadvertent and was fixed moments later.

    This is the second time Tharoor has been caught up in such a controversy. Three years ago, Tharoor, then a former union minister, had landed in a map-in-a-booklet controversy when he shared publicity material on social media about a Kerala Congress protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with a flawed map. He had to delete the tweet after members of the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed him over it.

    Also Read: Why a Mumbai-based company has been slapped with US sanction

    This time around, his manifesto booklet -- with the tagline 'Think Tomorrow, Think Tharoor' -- has a map with a network of dots depicting Congress units across the country. However, the map left out parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh illegally occupied by Pakistan and China.

    Earlier in the day, Tharoor filed his nomination form for election to elect the next Congress party president. After filing his nomination, Tharoor said: "It is a privilege to serve the only party in India with an open democratic process to choose its leader. Greatly appreciate Soniaji’s guidance and vision."

    He told media persons that the party needed decentralisation. "We must serve the people of India. We are not an election machine for winning polls every five years," Tharoor said.

    Talking to media persons, Tharoor sought the party's organisational culture be re-imagined, authority decentralised, and the grassroots office-bearers truly empowered.
    He said that state and grassroots leaders and workers needed to delegate powers to create strong state-level leadership, which, in the past, strengthened the Congress' national appeal.

    Stating that he has several ideas to reform and re-energise the party after the recent electoral setbacks, Tharoor said he took the decision to contest as it would strengthen the Congress. Among other things, the 66-year-old leader said he wanted to decentralise authority within the party, give 'karyakartas' more access to the leadership at all levels and increase consultative mechanisms.

    Also Read: 'Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress': Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat election 2022 PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat watch video gcw

    'No VIP culture in Modi era': PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred' AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred'

    Why a Mumbai-based company has been slapped with US sanction

    Why a Mumbai-based company has been slapped with US sanction

    'Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress': Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination AJR

    'Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress': Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination

    Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge - adt

    Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge

    Recent Stories

    68th National Film Awards Here is where and when you can watch the award ceremony drb

    68th National Film Awards: Here’s where and when you can watch the award ceremony

    football Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on everton phone smashing incident snt

    Man United icon Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on Everton phone smashing incident

    Gujarat election 2022 PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat watch video gcw

    'No VIP culture in Modi era': PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh looks HOT in backless blouse, dances with Pawan Singh - WATCH RBA

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh looks HOT in backless blouse, dances with Pawan Singh - WATCH

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred' AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi seen with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty; BJP slams Congress over 'Hindu Hatred'

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon