    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant confident of BJP winning 22 out of 40 seats

    "I am convinced that the BJP will win 22 or more seats. The BJP's infrastructure development over the next ten years, as well as PM Modi's self-reliance goal, would benefit us 100 per cent majority," Sawant said.
     

    Goa Election 2022
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 9:58 AM IST
    As voting for the 301 candidates running for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa began, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant indicated that he is certain of the BJP's win. In a multi-cornered political race in Goa, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party is opposed by Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Aam Admi Party. Notably, this is the BJP's first election without Parrikar.

    Sawant told the reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted him in the morning to wish him well. "I am convinced that the BJP will win 22 or more seats. The BJP's infrastructure development over the next ten years, as well as PM Modi's self-reliance goal, would benefit us 100 per cent majority," he said.

    However, there has been some dissatisfaction inside the BJP, with Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal, resigning from the party after being denied a ticket from the Panaji Assembly constituency. The Panaji Assembly seat is significant in the state's electoral affairs. Manohar Parrikar, a former Union Minister for Defence who represented Panaji, served as the state's Chief Minister for three terms. Utpal is now running as an Independent in the Panaji Assembly constituency to continue on his father's legacy.

    The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) have formed an alliance to contest the election, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined forces with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Shiv Sena and the NCP have also established a pre-election pact, but Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is running unaffiliated with any other political party. Along with 68 independent candidates, the Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party, and Sambhaji Brigade are running in the election.

    Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former Chief Ministers Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar, and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker are important candidates in fray.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
