'Give AAP a chance': Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Goa, Uttarakhand voters

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener appealed to the people of Goa and Uttarakhand on Sunday to vote for his 'new' party promising welfare and development-related tasks. Kejriwal told news agency ANI, "In Uttarakhand, the Congress and the BJP each governed for ten years. In Goa, Congress had power for 27 years, while the BJP held power for 15 years. Both the Congress and the BJP have just robbed the people of Goa and Uttarakhand."

"They will continue to pillage you if you vote for them again. This time, there is a new party—the AAP. We will complete welfare and development-related projects. Give AAP a chance," Kejriwal continued. Kejriwal, citing development work done in Delhi in many sectors like education, health, and power, pledged to offer the same in both states if elected.

In Uttarakhand, Kejriwal vowed to build healthcare facilities and schools in all state villages. He also promised that if his party is elected to power in the state, he will enhance job possibilities to prevent kids from leaving the state in search of work. "To the people of Uttarakhand, I want to assure them that the AAP would provide ample job opportunities, putting an end to migration. We will create enough jobs for the young people who live here as well as those who have relocated... We intend to bring them all back," he said.

Similarly, in Goa, Kejriwal stated that his party would begin mining within six months, provide land rights, and encourage tourism in addition to schools, hospitals, and more employment prospects. "AAP has promised the people of Goa that mining will commence in six months (after coming to power, if elected)... Mining was halted for ten years during the BJP government therefore, there was no purpose in voting for them. Vote for the AAP and give us a chance," according to the AAP's national convener.

Kejriwal heaped praise on Goa Chief Ministerial contender Amit Palekar, claiming that he is an "honest man" who is not involved in corruption. He also praised the party's Uttarakhand CM candidate, Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, saying that after retiring, Kothiyal taught 10,000 youngsters and enrolled them in the Amry. Taking a shot at the Congress, he stated that individuals who oppose the BJP should vote for AAP since all Congress leaders will join the BJP after the election. Kejriwal also urged people to elect AAP with a landslide victory. On February 14, Goa elections will hold for 40 assembly seats and Uttarakhand for 70 assembly constituencies.

