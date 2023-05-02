Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, accused in Delhi Court firing, killed by rival gang in Tihar jail

    Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by rival gang members on Monday, prison officials said. He was lodged in Mandoli jail. ​​He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation is underway by police.
     

    First Published May 2, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, accused in the Delhi's Rohini court shootout, was killed after rival gang members attacked him in Tihar's Mandoli jail on Tuesday, prison officials said. He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

    Tillu (33), was lodged in the ground floor of High Risk Ward, was attacked by four inmates — Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, who were lodged in the first floor of the same Ward at around 06.15am. As a weapon, they used an iron grille erected on the first level of the ward. Tillu's name came up recently during the National probe Agency's (NIA) probe into a terror case.

    Another prisoner, Rohit, was also injured in the attack. He is said to be out of danger now. Police are conducting additional investigations into the incident, according to the officials.

    Tillu was a key figure in the 2021 Rohini Court gunfight that resulted in the death of mobster Jitender Gogi. On September 24, 2021, the two assailants, named as Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep, posed as attorneys in a packed Rohini courthouse and shot dead criminal Gogi. Both assailants were killed by police in retaliatory shooting.

    He was accused of hatching the murder plot within the prison. On the phone, he allegedly gave the order to kill Jitender Gogi. Tajpuriya was also questioned in jail by the Crime Branch team days after the spectacular gunfight.

    The shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between Jitender Gogi's group and the Tillu gang. Tillu Tajpuriya gave the order to assassinate Jitender Gogi over the phone, according to authorities.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
